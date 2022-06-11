Samsung TVs are popular for their sleek design and top-notch picture quality. However, there is one area where they tend to fall short: the audio department.

The built-in speakers on Samsung TVs are often lackluster, and we can’t blame them. The Korean-based giant is following the industry trend to produce slimmer and sleeker TVs. And as we all know, audio quality is often sacrificed for aesthetics.

This is where sound bars come in. A sound bar is a long, slim speaker that can greatly improve the audio quality of your TV. It can be a game-changer for your home entertainment experience.

If you own a Samsung TV and you’re looking for a sound bar that will perfectly complement it, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll show you how to connect a Vizio sound bar to a Samsung TV.

How To Pair Vizio Sound Bar With Samsung TV?

You can connect your Vizio sound bar to Samsung TV in two ways: HDMI Arc and Optical Cable. We recommend an HDMI Arc connection as it provides better sound quality than the optical cable.

Method 1: HDMI (Arc) Connection

Turn off your Vizio sound bar and Samsung TV.

Now, take an HDMI cable and connect one end to the HDMI OUT port on your soundbar.

Image: KnowTechie

Connect the other end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI IN (ARC) port on your Samsung TV.

Image: KnowTechie

Turn on both devices

Change the default Sound bar input to HDMI

Next, change the output on your Samsung TV to HDMI

Play a video or audio file to check if the sound is coming from your Vizio soundbar.

In case there is no sound out of the sound bar, you will have to change the ‘HDMI and Digital Audio Output’ to PCM in the expert settings.

Once successfully paired, you can control the sound bar audio with your TV remote.

Method 2: Through Optical Cable

If your Samsung TV or sound bar doesn’t have an HDMI ARC port, then you can connect them using a Digital Audio Out or optical cable. The steps are similar.

Take an optical cable no longer than 5m

Image: KnowTechie

Turn off your Vizio sound bar and Samsung TV.

Connect one end of an optical cable to the OPTICAL IN port on your sound bar.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, connect the other end of the optical cable to the AUDIO OUT (OPTICAL) port on your Samsung TV.

Image: KnowTechie

Turn on both devices.

Change the default Soundbar input to Optical via the remote.

Turn off the TV Speakers, and the sound will come out of the soundbar.

Method 3: Via Bluetooth

You can set up a wireless connection between your soundbar and TV if they support Bluetooth. The steps are as follows:

Turn on your Vizio soundbar and set it to pairing mode. To do this, press and hold the Bluetooth button on the soundbar or use the remote.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, open the Bluetooth settings on your Samsung TV.

Image: KnowTechie

Choose your Vizio soundbar from the list of available devices and pair it with your TV.

Image: KnowTechie

Once paired, the sound will come out of your soundbar.

Keep in mind that the audio quality via Bluetooth is not as good as an HDMI.

Method 4: Using RCA cables

You might remember the good old days when we used to connect our TV to external speakers using colored RCA cables.

The good news is that you can still use them to connect your soundbar to Samsung TV given that both have dedicated ports for it.

However, we only recommend this method as a last resort because the audio quality is not as good as HDMI or optical.

The only thing to remember here is to connect the cables to the correct ports. The red cable goes to the red output socket, while the white one goes to the white socket on your Samsung TV.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this guide was helpful and you were able to connect your Vizio sound bar to your Samsung TV without any issues. Follow the steps mentioned above, and you’ll have your sound bar up and running in no time.

One thing that we can’t more emphasize is that the audio experience of an HDMI (ARC) connection is unmatched by any other method be it Bluetooth or optical cable.

