Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B is now available to preorder

Samsung just announced that its latest TV is ready for preorder, and it’s a beauty. Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B meshes mini-LED backlighting and Quantum Dot films to make an insanely good picture.

Samsung has a long history of using Quantum Dot films to great effect, and this is no exception. You get 100-percent coverage in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens or HDR movies for television.

The use of mini-LED means even watching in bright sunlight won’t wash out fine detail. Samsung even added an anti-glare coating to the screen, so all you’ll see is what you’re watching.

The 120Hz native refresh rate is perfect for using with the latest generation of consoles, or even with your PC at up to 144Hz. You also get Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound+, so your audio will sound just as good as your TV looks.

Image: Samsung

The other cool thing about this TV is that Samsung used its Infinity One design with Slim One Connect.

This is Samsung’s way to slim down its TVs, moving all the connectivity like HDMI and audio ports to a separate box to put inside your TV cabinet. Only one cable goes up to the TV, so it can be hidden inside the TV stand.

Preorders for Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B are open

If Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B sounds like something you’d want to own, preorders are now open. Pricing ranges from $2,399.99 to $5,999.99 in sizes ranging from 55-inches to 85-inches. Here are all the sizes available:

For a limited time during the preorder period, Samsung is offering free in-home professional installation, a $120 value.

Preorders run from 5/23/2022 to 6/5/2022, with the Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN95B going on general release on 6/6/2022.

The combination of Mini-LED and Quantum Dots on this Samsung TV will make everything look better, from movies and shows, and even gaming. Isn’t it time to treat your eyes to greatness?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.