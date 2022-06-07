Buy Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV, get a free MX-T70 Sound Tower

Samsung is running a special Father’s Day promotion that gets you a free MX-T70 Sound Tower with any purchase of the company’s latest Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Now, fair warning, these TVs are not cheap. Prices range from $4,999 to $8,499, respectfully. And you get your choice of TV sizes: 65″, 75″, and 85″. Samsung’s MX-T70 Sound Tower typically retails at $400.

As for the TV itself, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K’s Infinity Screen gives you an expansive viewing experience with a near-invisible bezel, and the Attachable Slim One Connect provides a clutter-free cable arrangement.

Image: Samsung

This is one of the best money can buy right now as far as TVs go. I mean, look at those prices; that has to count for something, right? And the fact that it offers an 8K viewing experience is out of this world.

Check it out for yourself and see all the innovative features these TVs offer. And if you end up pulling the trigger one, at least you’ll get a free MX-T70 Sound Tower out of it. Click the button below for more info.

