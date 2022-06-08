Save 20% on GravaStar’s crazy cool speakers in this limited time offer

It’s no secret we’re huge fans of GravaStar’s line of Bluetooth speakers and headphones. In a recent review, Alex gave one of their speakers an overall rating of 9.1, making it one of the best-reviewed products we’ve ever tested here at KnowTechie.

And a just few months before that, Joe included one of the company’s headphones in our best wireless earbuds of 2022 roundup.

Finally, let’s not forget a past giveaway we ran, which saw over 27K entries. So yeah, it’s safe to say that Gravastar is a company you should pay attention to.

Image: GravaStar

If you’re looking to see what the fuss is about, GravaStar is extending a special discount to KnowTechie readers that knocks off 20% off its entire lineup.

To get the discount, enter promo code KNOWTECHIE at checkout, and you’ll see 20% knocked off your order.

Image: Gravastar

If we had our pick, we highly recommend checking out the Venus or Mars Pro Bluetooth speaker. If you’re looking for earbuds, the company’s Sirius Pro + TWS is a solid option. But again, you have plenty of options to choose from here.

So there you have it, save 20% on any GravaStar product in this limited-time offer. Just be sure to enter promo code KNOWTECHIE to get your discount. But act fast because this special promo code will expire on June 30. Click the button below for more details.

