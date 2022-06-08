Get this Bomaker HD projector, usually $220, for just $90

Summer is finally here, and if you’re looking to host an outdoor movie night, then you’re going to need a good projector. And if you’re ready to pull the trigger on one, Bomaker is hooking KnowTechie readers up with an exclusive discount on one of its best-selling options.

For a limited time, this Bomaker Cinema 500 Max projector is down to just $89.99 with promo code Z841R99G. This unit typically sells for $220, so that’s over 53% in savings, making this one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

So, what kind of features does this projector have to offer? For starters, you get a full HD 1080 display, 250+ ANSI Lumen, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. On top of that, Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities mean you can stream content without running HDMI cables across the room or backyard.

For the full suite of product features, check out the video above or visit the Bomaker product page here.

For just $90, you really can’t go wrong here. And to put your mind at ease, check out all the reviews on the product page. Out of 184 user reviews, this projector is sitting on a nearly perfect review rating of 4 and a half stars. That’s pretty good if you ask us.

If you plan on pulling the trigger on this (which you totally should), be sure to enter promo code Z841R99G at checkout to see your discount. Again, you can get this $220 projector for only $90. The coupon expires on June 14. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.