Giveaway: Win a pair of $149 Sirius Pro earbuds from Gravastar

GravaStar is back again with another exclusive giveaway for KnowTechie readers.

For the next few weeks, we’re running a giveaway where we’ll select three winners (yes, three!) to receive a pair of the company’s highly-rated Sirius Pro earbuds, courtesy of GravaStar.

Each pair of earbuds run in the ballpark of $149, which means this giveaway has a total value of $430. Yup, that’s right, you can win any of these one-of-a-kind earbuds just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

But first, who’s GravaStar?

Founded in 2018 by legendary designer Yong. GravaStar’s team of talented engineers, designers, crafters, and gamers is aligned with its vision to create the next frontier of sound.

GravaStar doesn’t just make audio devices; they are creating audio engineering art. The sci-fi, mecha-inspired designs make GravaStar’s products playable collectibles and functional speakers.

The team’s care and attention to each model’s small design details symbolize the team’s passion. As a result, their products are collectible display pieces and robust, functional audio devices.

So, what’s up for grabs in this giveaway?

KnowTechie and GravaStar are giving away not one, not two, but three prizes. Here are the prizes, along with additional product details:

The Sirius Pro wireless earbuds provide an incredible, well-rounded listening experience. In addition, they offer an immersive, crisp experience through Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Stereo, thanks to GravaStar’s exclusive DSP algorithms.

On top of that, they have in-ear detection, latency of 65 ms, and give you balanced bass, punchy highs, and 3D surround sound with custom music, gaming, and movie modes. Additional features include:

7.2mm dynamic drivers

Environmental noise cancellation

Cutting-edge, futuristic mecha design

4 hours of continuous playtime and extra three hours from the charging case

Soft silicone tips in three different sizes

IPX 5 sweat & weather resistant

How to enter

It’s simple. To win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from July 18 to August 15. We will select and announce three winners on August 16. Entries are limited to U.S. residents.

Winners will be chosen randomly, and each winner will receive one Sirius Pro earbuds in either Matt Black, War-damaged yellow, or Gray. This giveaway has a total value of $430. Good luck!

