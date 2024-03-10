Taking photos is as easy as a click; printing them has become a forgotten hassle. It’s 2024, and we’re still fumbling with cables, navigating complicated printing software, and waiting endlessly for photo labs.

But not anymore! We’re about to change your world with our latest giveaway.

We’re giving away TWO HP Sprocket 3×4 Photo Printers to help you break free from the chains of traditional photo printing.

Imagine the freedom of printing your favorite snapshots directly from your phone, anytime, anywhere. No more waiting or hassle – just instant satisfaction at your fingertips.

Giveaway! HP Sprocket 3x4 Instant Photo Printer $129.99 The HP Sprocket is a user-friendly mobile printer that syncs with your phone or tablet. It offers the convenience of transforming digital images into physical photos with just a few taps. What We Like: Say goodbye to costly ink cartridges. Zink paper is all you need.

Prints from anywhere with a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone.

Edit and personalize your photos before printing with the easy-to-use app.

Compact design makes it perfect for travel, events, and on-the-go printing.

Imagine having the power to transform any digital image into a tangible masterpiece anytime, anywhere. With the Sprocket, that dream becomes a reality!

Whether you’re at a wild party, a serene beach, or a cozy family gathering, this pocket-sized printer is your trusty companion

Prize Details:

2 Winners will each receive an HP Sprocket Photo Printer .

will each receive an . Total prize value for each winner is approximately $129.99 USD.

Duration: This giveaway runs for three weeks.

Eligibility: Open to residents in North America and the EU.

Diving deeper on the HP Sprocket?

Let us explain the magic of the HP Sprocket to those unfamiliar with it. This pocket-size powerhouse pairs with your smartphone, turning your cherished digital images into stunning prints anywhere, anytime.

Our very own Steve, who had a fantastic experience with HP’s Studio Plus model last year, is already excited about testing this one. But until then, we thought, why not share the wonder with you?

While the 3×4 is also a photo printer, it does have a few key features that set it apart from the Studio Plus! See all below:

It uses Bluetooth connectivity instead of WiFi, which the Studio Plus requires

The 3×4 is a more compact and smaller photo printer, making it a great pick for travel

No ink cartridges are needed! This photo printer uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology to print with heated elements on ZINK photo paper. The Studio Plus requires ink cartridges.

This photo printer prints 3.5″ x 4.25″ sticky-backed photos whereas the Studio Plus prints 4×6″ photos

Lastly, it has a lower price point ($129.99)

Sounds pretty good for something you could potentially get for free, right? So, if you’re ready to take your photo printing game to the next level, keep on reading.

How to Enter:

Fill in your details in the giveaway widget below. We also set up a special landing page just in case your browser has difficulty displaying it. Gain extra entries by sharing the giveaway, signing up for our newsletter, and following us on social media. Make sure to follow the rules and enter through the widget or landing page.

Winners Announcement: Winners will be announced on our blog and contacted directly after the giveaway ends.

Don’t let this chance slip through your fingers. Enter our giveaway now and step into the future of photo printing with your very own HP Sprocket.

Enter the Giveaway Now!

