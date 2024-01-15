KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to win a Pivo Pod and Tripod

It’s that time again, folks – giveaway time! And this isn’t just any old giveaway. We’ve teamed up with the folks at Pivo to bring two lucky readers some game-changing gear to step up their content creation.

That’s right, we’re giving away the sleek and versatile Pivo Pod and Tripod. If you’re an up-and-coming videographer, an influencer-in-the-making, or simply someone who loves to document life’s moments in style, you’re going to want in on this.

The Pivo Tripod is all you need for all your photography and video projects. It’s light, easy to carry, and adjustable to various heights for that perfect angle.

Video: Pivo

But the excitement doesn’t end there. The Pivo Pod is like having a personal cameraman at your disposal.

It moves with you, offers smart capture modes, and even supports live streaming. It’s basically the Swiss Army knife for anyone who is serious about their social media game. So yeah, with both the Tripod and Pivo Pod, we’re talking about 400-ish prize value for each winner.

Just in case anyone is keeping score, the Pivo Tripod is priced at $79.99, while the Pivo Pod comes in at cool $254.99

Pivo Pod Auto Face Tracking Phone Holder $159.99 The Pivo Pod is a rotating smartphone mount designed for content creators. It features smart tracking capabilities and a Bluetooth remote, facilitating hands-free video recording and photography. What We Like: Its dynamic tracking function keeps you in the frame, making it ideal for solo content creators.

The device's compatibility with various apps and software broadens its use-case scenarios.

The Pivo Pod offers creative modes like many-lapse and panorama, enhancing video and photo capabilities.

The Bluetooth remote enables convenient control, which could simplify your production process significantly Check Availability See at Pivo

Again, we’re picking two winners. Each winner gets a Pivo Pod and Tripod. Not too shabby, right?

So, the lucky winners of the giveaway are looking at a combined value of $334.98 USD worth of top-notch content creation gear. Not too shabby, right?!

Pivo Pod

Auto-tracking technology

Multiple capture modes

Live streaming capability

Pivo Tripod

Sturdy and reliable

Adjustable height

Portable and travel-friendly

Image: KnowTechie

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the giveaway widget below.

You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Additionally, all entrants must follow Pivo’s Facebook and Instagram. We’ll verify these requirements to ensure entrants follow the rules.

For your entry to count, make sure to submit it through the widget below. Remember, submissions made elsewhere will not be considered.

If you like free stuff and want to take advantage of this giveaway, then jump right in. The giveaway is open now and runs through February 2. We’ll announce the winners the following day.

Again, two Pivo Pods and tripods are up for grabs, and we’ll select two winners to receive one Pivo Pod and tripod. The giveaway is open to residents in the US, Canada, UK, and EU countries.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.