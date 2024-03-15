KnowTechie and Grenco Science are joining forces to blow your minds with a giveaway so good that you might forget about it (we all know how marijuana affects short-term memory)!

We’re about to elevate your world with some of the most innovative creations in the cannabis industry. From the state-of-the-art Stündenglass Gravity Infuser and the versatile G Pen Hyer to the compact Dash+ portable Vape – you could win the opportunity to experience cannabis like never before.

Sure, you, mah have smoked out of a vape before, and that’s cool and all. But have you ever smoked out of a free vape? I swear, whatever it is you pack these with, doesn’t it taste so much better?

Anyways, we’re picking three winners for three prizes. Here’s how it works:

Our grand prize promises to deliver an extraordinary experience. The Stündenglass Gravity Infuser is no ordinary bong or hookah.

Remember that plastic water bong you had back in high school? Imagine that old bong reinvented with a touch of genius—as if our science teacher engineered it themselves.

Grand Prize: Stündenglass What it is:

The Stündenglass Gravity Infuser is a unique gadget designed to deliver a spectacular experience. Not just your regular hookah, it ditches the mundane for the extraordinary. What it promises:

This machine is built with borosilicate glass globes and anodized aluminum, guaranteeing smooth and thick clouds. Whether it’s the original Stündenglass or the compact version, both models vow to provide the same thrilling effects while remaining versatile and durable. Exciting Details:

Ideal for solo sessions or sharing the fun, the Stündenglass upgrades your game with its avant-garde design and astonishing performance. Plus, the compact version is conveniently portable—perfect for any occasion.

Stündenglass - Gravity Bong $599.99 The Stündenglass combines a visually captivating design with functionality that enhances the user's experience through a unique gravity-driven infusion method.

Second Place: G Pen Hyer

Image: Chris Ceaser / KnowTechie

Then we have the G Pen Hyer, standing tall as our runner-up prize. Compact yet mighty, this email is designed to seamlessly work with concentrates or dried herbs, offering a vaping experience unlike any other.

Add a touch of personality with the unique Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer Vaporizer, expanding your possibilities for customization.

And let’s not forget our third-place prize, the Dash+ Vape. Discreet, lightweight, and designed for absolute convenience, it’s a game-changing device from the renowned DashVapes line.

Second Place: G Pen Hyer What it is:

The G Pen Hyer is an intuitively designed, dual-use, portable enail. This vaporizer is compatible with concentrates or dried herbs and pairs with any glass-on-glass water pieces. What it promises:

A completely customizable experience, the G Pen Hyer promises impeccable quality and convenience no matter where you are. Options like the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer Vaporizer and various tanks are available for purchase separately, so the possibilities are endless. Features:

The Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer Vaporizer raises the bar even higher with its unique colorways and custom boxing glove travel case – doubling up as a standout accessory and an exceptional vaporizer.

G Pen Hyer Vaporizer $249.95 Fusing the power of a desktop rig with the convenience of a portable e-nail, G Pen's Hyer packs a powerful punch you can easily enjoy anywhere. And yes, it rips fat clouds.

Third Place: Dash+

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Entering couldn’t be any easier. All you need to bring to the table is your email address or Facebook login. That’s it! Head over to our giveaway page, and choose the method of entry that works best for you.

But here’s where it gets even better – the more entries you secure, the higher your chances of walking away with one of our top-tier prizes.

That means more ways to experience the cutting-edge technology of the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser, the versatile functionality of the G Pen Hyer, or the discreet convenience of the Dash+ Vape.

Third Place: Dash+ What it is:

The Dash+ is a discreet, lightweight, and affordable vape device that offers supreme functionality right in the palm of your hand. It is a vaping product sold from the quality-assured line of DashVapes, a well-established online vape shop. What it promises:

This vape promises an alternative, easy, and enjoyable vaping experience. The Dash+ Vape is incredibly user-friendly while being compact enough to accompany you wherever you go. Features:

Take this portable device anywhere you go, enjoy the smoothness of its hit, and marvel at the transparency of its taste. The Dash+ is more than a vape; it’s a lifestyle shift towards satisfaction and comfort.

G-Pen Dash+ Portable Vaporizer 5.0 $149.99 The Dash+ is a next-generation portable dry herb vaporizer. It features Hybrid heating technology, precise temperature control, and a full-color LED display.

Here’s How You Can Win Big and Maximize Your Oddds

Entering this giveaway is easy. Follow the instructions below, and you’ll be one step closer to tasting colors before Big Joe comes back home.

How to Enter:

Fill in your details in the giveaway widget below. We also set up a special landing page just in case your browser has difficulty displaying it. Gain extra entries by sharing the giveaway, signing up for our newsletter, and following us on social media. Make sure to follow the rules and enter through the widget or landing page.

Winners Announcement: Winners will be announced on our blog and contacted directly after the giveaway ends.

Remember, this isn’t just a giveaway; it’s a golden ticket to the forefront of the cannabis revolution, courtesy of KnowTechie and Grenco Science.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or curious about cannabis tech, there’s never been a better time to explore it.

Don’t let short-term memory get in the way; enter today and take your first step towards potentially owning a cannabis gadget so good that it might just make you forget about the giveaway (wink, wink).

If the giveaway widget below isn’t loading for you, we created a landing page where you can access it anytime. Click here for the direct link. Good luck!

