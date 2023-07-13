G Pen Dash+ the first vaporizer with hybrid heating technology

The G-Pen Dash+ is an impressive addition to Grenco Science’s lineup of portable dry herb vaporizers. If you’re new to vaping or looking for an upgrade, the Dash+ has got you covered.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the G Pen Dash, the Dash+ vaporizer offers a host of upgraded features that take vaping to the next level.

The second edition comes backed with hybrid heating technology, precise temperature control, and a vivid full-color LED display ready to take you to the next level.

G-Pen Dash+ Portable Vaporizer 5.0 $149.99 The G-Pen Dash+ from Grenco Science is a next-generation portable dry herb vaporizer. With Hybrid heating technology, precise temperature control, and a full-color LED display, the Dash+ offers enhanced vapor production and flavor. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Design & features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Dash+ portable vaporizer boasts a sleek and ergonomic design that is not only visually appealing but also comfortable to hold and operate.

The front panel showcases a power button, LED display, and intuitive up/down buttons, while the sides feature air intake holes and a convenient USB-C charging port.

The zinc alloy construction ensures durability, while the “clean airpath” design guarantees pure vapor with no unwanted contaminants.

The magnetic mouthpiece with a built-in spiral ceramic vapor cooling mechanism enhances the overall vaping experience. Loaded with a titanium chamber, the Dash+ simplifies the herb-loading process with its funnel-shaped opening.

Packing the chamber not too tight allows for optimal airflow, resulting in smooth vapor draws.

The hybrid heating system, combining conduction and convection methods, ensures efficient heating and delivers flavorful vapor. The Dash+ excels in both performance and convenience.

How to use the G-Pen Dash+

Image: Daniel Cid/ KnowTechie

Operating the Dash+ portable vaporizer is straightforward, even for beginners. The power button’s long press turns the device on, while the +/- buttons allow easy temperature adjustments.

A double-click activates the heating process, with the LED display providing real-time temperature feedback. The Dash+ vaporizer ensures simplicity and reliability in every session.

How does the Dash+ Perform?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

When it comes to vapor production, the Dash+ does not disappoint. The dual air intake holes guarantee smooth airflow, resulting in thick and satisfying clouds.

Drawing from the device feels natural and effortless, making the vaping experience enjoyable for users of all levels. In addition, the Dash+’s vapor quality surpasses expectations, offering impressive flavor profiles at an affordable price point.

It outperforms other vaporizers in its class, providing excellent value for money. However, prolonged, back-to-back sessions may cause the device to become slightly hot, although this is unlikely to be a significant issue for most users.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In conclusion, the G Pen Dash+ is a standout device in the world of dry herb vaporizers.

Its sleek design, hybrid heating technology, and precise temperature control make it a top choice for anyone seeking an enjoyable and convenient experience, no matter if you are a beginner or a pro.

You can grab the Dash+ portable vaporizer right from the Grenco Science website for under $150. Grenco Science has truly delivered a product that exceeds expectations, solidifying its reputation in the vaping industry.

G-Pen Dash+ Portable Vaporizer 5.0 $149.99 The G-Pen Dash+ from Grenco Science is a next-generation portable dry herb vaporizer. With Hybrid heating technology, precise temperature control, and a full-color LED display, the Dash+ offers enhanced vapor production and flavor. What We Like: Hybrid Heating Technology: Enjoy the benefits of both convection and conduction heating for efficient vaporization.

Precise Temperature Control: Set and adjust the temperature to your desired level for a personalized vaping experience.

Full-Color LED Display: Easily view and monitor session status, temperature, and battery life at a glance.

Enhanced Vapor Production and Flavor: The full Titanium chamber and ceramic air path deliver superior vapor quality and rich flavor.

User-Friendly Interface: The 3-button interface, haptic feedback, and intuitive alerts make customization and real-time session monitoring a breeze. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Reserve now to get $50 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 No deposit or commitment required LEARN MORE HERE