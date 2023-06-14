Today, Davinci, a leading innovator in the vaporizer industry, announced the launch of its groundbreaking ARTIQ cooling cartridge vaporizer.

This first-of-its-kind device delivers vapor that is, on average, 90% cooler than other vaporizers, offering users an unparalleled smooth, and enjoyable experience.

The ARTIQ, which took five years to develop, features Davinci’s iconic IQ shape and is the company’s first 510 oil-compatible vaporizer.

Stainless steel cooling path

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The device is equipped with an extended air path and bottom airflow cartridges, which cool hot vapor down to room temperature levels, effectively eliminating harsh sessions.

While standard 510 devices produce vapor at temperatures as high as 153°F, the ARTIQ’s vapor temperature averages a comfortable 84°F. Court Smith, VP of Vape Innovation, explains the benefits of ARTIQ’s cooler vapor:

“When you are drawing from a standard 510 battery, with the cartridge on top, hot vapor is going directly into your throat in excess of 132°F. That’s going to cause irritation and coughing. Comparatively, the ARTIQ’s vapor temperature averages 84°F, which is like breathing air.”

Discreet design

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In addition to its cooling technology, the ARTIQ boasts a sleek design that conceals the cartridge for discreet sessions and helps prevent oil content degradation.

The device also features Heartbeat Draw Feedback, a unique system that provides an auditory buzz with every breath, assisting users in managing their dosage.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Davinci ARTIQ is available in three colorways starting today, June 14th, 2023, and can be purchased directly from the company’s website for $59.

With its innovative cooling technology, discreet design, and user-friendly features, the ARTIQ is set to revolutionize the vaping experience for users worldwide.

DaVinci ARTIQ Vaporizer $59.99 Introducing the ARTIQ Cartridge Vaporizer: Compatible with standard 510 cartridges, it features an elongated airpath reducing vapor heat by 90% and a fully concealed chamber.

