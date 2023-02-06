Tech
The DaVinci IQ2 gets a limited-time price drop, now $229
You’re going to love the way you vape.
If you did a quick KnowTechie site search for the Davinci IQ, it would be pretty easy to figure out that we’re huge fans.
To spare you the time, I just did one and realized that we reviewed the portable vaporizer not once, but twice! That’s gotta say something, right?
Well, if you want to fall in love with it as much as we did, great, because DaVinci is offering a limited-time price drop that knocks $65 off its usual asking price. So instead of paying $295, you pay $229.
The deal is live now and expires end-of-day February 19. No coupon or special promo codes are needed. Now keep in mind, I imagine this discount is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
I could be wrong, but DaVinci blasted this out to all of their affiliates, so a lot of eyeballs are going to see this offer. So if you’re that buyer who says they’re waiting for the next big discount, well, here you go.
If you need to learn more about the DaVinci IQ2, I recommend reading any of our two previous reviews. I’ll drop them below, just in case.
And if you don’t feel like clicking out, here’s a quick line from Chris’ latest review:
“The DaVinci IQ2 is a powerful, fun, and easy-to-use vaporizer, producing clouds that will impress even the biggest vape skeptics.”
As someone who has spent hours with one literally, I can back Chris’s claim here. It’s an excellent vape. And with this discount, it’s available at an even better price.
Take advantage of it if you can. Again, the sale is available starting today, February 5, through Feb. 19. Buy it before then and you’ll save $65.
- Solid quality
- Easy to use
- The Air Dial is great
- Clean hits without overheating
- In a perfect world, it would have a longer battery life
