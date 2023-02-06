The DaVinci IQ2 gets a limited-time price drop, now $229

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

If you did a quick KnowTechie site search for the Davinci IQ, it would be pretty easy to figure out that we’re huge fans.

To spare you the time, I just did one and realized that we reviewed the portable vaporizer not once, but twice! That’s gotta say something, right?

Well, if you want to fall in love with it as much as we did, great, because DaVinci is offering a limited-time price drop that knocks $65 off its usual asking price. So instead of paying $295, you pay $229.

The deal is live now and expires end-of-day February 19. No coupon or special promo codes are needed. Now keep in mind, I imagine this discount is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

I could be wrong, but DaVinci blasted this out to all of their affiliates, so a lot of eyeballs are going to see this offer. So if you’re that buyer who says they’re waiting for the next big discount, well, here you go.

If you need to learn more about the DaVinci IQ2, I recommend reading any of our two previous reviews. I’ll drop them below, just in case.

And if you don’t feel like clicking out, here’s a quick line from Chris’ latest review:

“The DaVinci IQ2 is a powerful, fun, and easy-to-use vaporizer, producing clouds that will impress even the biggest vape skeptics.”

As someone who has spent hours with one literally, I can back Chris’s claim here. It’s an excellent vape. And with this discount, it’s available at an even better price.

Take advantage of it if you can. Again, the sale is available starting today, February 5, through Feb. 19. Buy it before then and you’ll save $65.

DaVinci IQ2 Sale price: $229 (usually $295) Bonus Offer: Starting now through February 19, get the DaVinci IQ2 Portable weed vape for $65 off. Instead of paying $295, you pay $229. Pros: Solid quality

Solid quality Easy to use

Easy to use The Air Dial is great

The Air Dial is great Clean hits without overheating Cons: In a perfect world, it would have a longer battery life See at DaVinci Our Review

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.