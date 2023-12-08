Connect with us

Limited-time Amazon sale on Sony headphones is too good to pass up

Hurry because these prices won’t last forever.
Sony noise canceling headphones
If you’re looking to upgrade to a new pair of headphones, the timing couldn’t be better because Amazon is practically giving away a smorgasbord of Sony headphones in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it sale.

From the high-octane gamer to the podcast junkie, there’s a pair of cans for everyone. Prices? They’re bobbing between a “that’s a steal!” $38 and a “wait, that’s still less than my monthly coffee budget” $248.

Now, let’s get specific. The Sony-INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset is a steal at $248, down from $299.99. That’s right, folks, you can now game like a pro without having to sell a kidney.

Sony inzone h9 wireless gaming headset

Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset

$248.00
Check Availability
And if you’re more of a wired person, the Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset is available for just $78, a 22% markdown from its original price.

The hits keep on coming. The Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds, perfect for those who like to stay connected while staying active, is up for grabs at a mere $148, down from $179.99.

Sony linkbuds s truly wireless noise canceling earbuds

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds

4.5
$199.99 $148.00
Check Availability
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, a fan favorite, is up for grabs at $228, down from $349.99.

Sony wh-1000xm4 wireless noise canceling overhead headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
$348.00 $228.00
Check Availability
So, whether you’re an audiophile, a gamer, or just someone who enjoys a good deal, this sale is music to your ears (literally). But remember, this sale is as fleeting as your New Year’s resolution to cut down on coffee, so act fast!

And hey, with the money you save, you can buy more coffee.

