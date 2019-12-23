Review: DaVinci IQ2 – this is the classiest vape I’ve ever used

The Good Solid quality Easy to use The Air Dial is great Clean hits without overheating The Bad In a perfect world, it would have a longer battery life 9.5 Overall

Vaporizers can be pretty hit or miss. Some nail it on form and functionality, while others can feel like a waste of time. The DaVinci IQ2 is definitely the former.

Quite possibly the most recognized brand in the vape sphere, DaVinci had a lot to live up to with the new IQ2, as the original was absolutely fantastic. The new version looks a lot like the original, but if you are a fan of vaping flower (or even concentrates), it is definitely worth checking out.

DaVinci IQ2 builds on the success of the original

The original IQ did a lot right and this one follows right in its footsteps while improving on some of the biggest shortcomings with the original. For one, cleaning is much simpler on the new version and as someone who hates vape or pipe maintenance, this was very welcome. Also, the brushed aluminum looks great.

Battery life for me lasted around 45 minutes of near-continuous use and my charge times to full was right around 5 hours. One thing DaVinci gets right with the IQ2 is the use of the rechargeable 3500 (Type 18650) mAh battery. You can charge it directly from the microUSB port on the vaporizer or you can remove it easily and charge it on your own charger while you swap a new battery in.

The new Air Dial valve is a godsend for my lungs

I’ve got baby lungs. I cough when I hit basically anything, vapes not excluded. It is what it is. With the IQ2, DaVinci has added an Air Dial valve right on the bottom and it is a much welcome addition. This allows whoever is smoking at the time to adjust the airflow to get the perfect hit of bud. I’m easy to please, and this was probably my favorite part of the IQ2.

In addition to a well-adjusted hit from the Air Dial, the IQ2 features an “all-ceramic air path [and] is engineered with zirconia and a glass-lined oven” according to the company’s website. These components help ensure a smooth hit and keep the temperatures down as well. While on the subject of temperatures, the vaporizer also manages to keep its cool during sessions, never feeling overly hot to the touch.

Something worth mentioning and not something I spent much time with is the new on-device dosage system. Something usually handled by an app can now be done on-device. This was due, in part, to Apple removing all vape related apps from the App Store. There’s still a Google Play app. The feature is a welcome one for those using the device for medicinal reasons.

Overall, I was extremely impressed with the DaVinci IQ2. It isn’t cheap at $295, but if you are serious about smoking and looking for a vaporizer to add to your assortment of smoking devices, you can’t go wrong with the IQ2. After using various vapes and ultimately going back to tried-and-true methods of consuming bud, the IQ2 is the first vape I’ve preferred to use other more traditional methods.

