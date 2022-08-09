Review: DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber

Howdy vape fans! Today we’re taking a look at Davinci’s new IQ2 Carbon Fiber: a high-tech, hand-held beast of a flower/concentrate vaporizer that stands to impress medical, casual, and session-driven users of all stripes.

The Davinci IQ2C comes loaded with interesting features, gadgety attachments, and tons of power for such a tiny, portable device.

The device comes in beautiful packaging with a workbench worth of tools. There’s a percolating hydrotube (more on this later) and a dosage grinder designed to fill the included dosage pods.

On top of that, it includes an engraved keychain with attached poker tool, an 1850 battery, an additional mouthpiece, and some cleaning supplies (e.g. q-tips and alcohol swabs).

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s dive into the review.

The lowdown

Image: Chris Ceasar / KnowTechie

While the IQ2C brings along a small initial learning curve with all its bells and whistles, the basic process is pretty straightforward: flip open the bottom of the unit, pour up to a half-gram of product into its oven, close, click five times, and enjoy.

Can’t get any easier than that! An adjustable ball allows you to tightly pack a smaller amount if you so choose.

The oven heats up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit in just about a minute — not bad at all for a portable vaporizer.

It also boasts two heating modes: users can set an exact numerical temperature or employ one of four customizable “smart paths,” which gradually increase the temperature throughout your session.

I found the temperature readings to be quite precise, allowing me to get two sessions out of one pack fairly easily.

Most importantly, the IQ2C delivers large, potent clouds that had a surprising kick for me. A friend who is a bit of a vape-skeptic reluctantly agreed.

The airflow adjuster is a nice touch, though I’ve never really moved it from the “fully open” position.

Stand-out features

Image: Chris Caesar / KnowTechie

Beyond the ease-of-use of its basic features, the device also features some pretty slick add-ons, including:

Bluetooth-Enhanced App: Android and iPhone users can download the “DaVinci” app, pair it via Bluetooth, and enjoy a surprising amount of customization.

For example, the app allows you to customize the temperature/length of your four “Smart Path” presets. Also, it allows you to monitor the extent of your THC or CBD intake (assuming you know your strain’s percentages).

That last feature can be super helpful for medicinal patients trying to determine their ideal dosages.

Dosage Pods/Grinder: The kit also comes with six 0.2 gram pods that can easily be filled with an included specialized grinder that offers slots for each pod.

While I found these a bit annoying to clean, they provide an easy way to swap bowls or strains on the go.

Hydrotube/Percolator: The device does a great job cooling down vapor already, but the included hydrotube attachment really takes it to another level.

I recommend keeping it in your fridge so you’ll always have an extra layer of cooling power, especially if you’re vaping at higher temperatures. It’ll also do wonders for the taste of your cannabis.

Minor drawbacks

Image: Chris Caesar / KnowTechie

While the IQ2C is, overall, a fantastic device, here are a few things to consider before making a purchase.

Charging Time/Battery: The device comes with one detachable 1850 battery, which is a great feature — if you have multiple batteries and an external charger on hand.

Without it, though, expect a full three-hour charge to provide enough power for about six sessions.

That’s by no means bad, especially when considering how powerful this device is, but something to keep in mind if you prefer a longer charge.

Cleaning Issues: Cleaning the device — especially the hydrotube — can be a little challenging at points. I found that resin tends to leak through toward the mouthpiece, and that completely scraping out the bowl/cooling tube can be time-consuming.

Granted, it’s not a large enough frustration for me to give up on the device, but if you’re really keen on keeping your devices shimmering, it might be an unwelcomed challenge.

Cost: The device retails for $500, which is certainly a steep ask. While the device has become my go-to vaporizer, many might opt for the original IQ2 model instead (priced at $295).

While I understand this is a limited collector’s device, it’s hard to see $200+ in value here from the original IQ2 model, and more price-conscious shoppers might have better luck going with that.

The verdict

All in all, the device is a powerful, fun, and easy-to-use vaporizer, producing clouds that will impress even the biggest vape skeptics.

If you can afford it — and have spare batteries for seamless charging and use — it can really step up your vaping game.

For those looking for a quality vape but have a hard time swallowing the $500 price, you do have options. As mentioned, the original IQ2 is a solid vaporizer for under $300.

On top of that, the G Pen Elite II packs a punch for $249. If you prefer your vapes more unique, the Proxy by Puffco is a great choice. Finally, if money is not an option and you just want something ridiculous, this $600 gravity bong is worth checking out.

If you are set on the DaVinci IQ2 Carbon Fiber edition, however, you can snag it directly from DaVinci for $499. We should mention that these are going to go quick. Only 1,000 of them are being made.

