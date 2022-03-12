Review: Stündenglass gravity infuser – the Rolls Royce of gravity bongs

In my heyday, all I needed to get stoned was a couple of empty two-litter bottles, a slither of tinfoil, some room temperature water, and naturally, some weed. Do you see where I’m going with this? Essentially, I’m describing all the fixings of a basic gravity bong.

Today, I wouldn’t be caught dead smoking out one of these. I mean, after all, who wants to dig through the recycling bin to craft something that helps them get high. Sure, it was fun when I was 17, but at the ripe old age of 38, there must be a better alternative.

Well, meet the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser. This beast of a smoking apparatus is your modern-day take on the classic gravity bong you used to make in your friend’s basement. Now, imagine what one would look like if a former Apple employee and a team of engineers designed one.

Well, that’s what you get with the Stündenglass. I mean, look at it. Have you ever seen a bong this gorgeous? I didn’t coin this term, but this is some modern-age bongineering, am I right?

I promised myself a long time ago that I would never smoke out of a gravity bong again, but passing an opportunity to smoke some fire out of something like this was out of the question.

And after a few weeks with the Stündenglass, I can confidently say it works just as advertised. It’s an absolute beast, and it literally put me on my ass, like, in a good way.

But is this something I could use regularly? Is this the right bong for you?

On the outside, the Stündenglass looks incredibly intimidating. You know it’s going to fuck you up just by looking at it. Sure, the actual product won’t, but the science behind it surely will. Here’s how the company describes it on its product page:

“Stündenglass is honored to introduce the Gravity Infuser, a sophisticated and elegantly designed 360° rotating glass infuser that generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water displacement, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.”

I don’t know about you guys, but that tells me smoking out of this thing will get you absolutely ripped. I mean, the science says so, and I’m certainly not going to argue with science.

But after a few initial test runs, I can confirm this thing is legit and genuinely out of this world.

Using the Stündenglass is pretty straightforward. If you have any previous experience with gravity bongs, then you’ll feel right at home here. However, if this is your first time, here’s a quick rundown:

Fill the infuser with water, pack the bowl, and light your material. From here, you’ll flip the glass unit over – this is where the magic happens. After you flip it over, water will drain into the bottom chamber, filling the top chamber with smoke.

Once the lower chamber fills with smoke, flip the unit again, and smoke immediately rushes out of the mouthpiece. So here’s your queue to start inhaling all the smoke that rushes out.

Here’s a helpful video that explains the whole process above:

After my first try, I was floored by how well it worked. Sure, gravity bongs achieve the same effect, but it’s not as smooth as Stündenglass.

Also, with gravity bongs, the smoke comes out hot and harsh to the lungs. Not to mention, it doesn’t taste all that great either, but this wasn’t the case with Studenglass.

And with traditional gravity bongs, you only have one chance to suck up all that smoke before it’s gone. With Studenglass, if the smoke becomes a bit much, you can flip the unit over again and send the smoke to the other empty chamber, giving your lungs a break.

If mary jane isn’t your cup of tea, the Stündenglass can be used for things other than cannabis. For example, you can use it for hookah and Shisha tobacco. And if you really want to get fancy, it can also be used as a beverage infuser, creating smoke-infused drinks.

Should you buy the Stündenglass?

If you enjoy smoking weed and getting zonked out of your skull, then the Studenglass is what you’re looking for. I didn’t think I would like it, but it’s given me a newfound respect for gravity bongs after using it several times.

Another silver lining is all the money you’ll eventually save buying cannabis. What would typically take me one or two grams to reach my desired high, the Studenglass was able to get me there with less than half a gram because I’m essentially smoking it all in about 30 seconds.

So yea, if you enjoy getting stoned and saving money, then the Studenglass infuser is something that you should track on your radar. Sure, you may not need it, but having it around for you and your partner or the occasional house guest doesn’t hurt either.

Now, here’s the awkward part. Studenglass isn’t cheap. The unit will set you back $600. Yes, $600 for a gravity bong. To be fair, once you get your hands on it, buyer’s remorse will immediately fade away.

Sure, $600 is a big ask, especially considering it’s for a souped-up gravity bong. But again, I can’t stress how much money you’re eventually going to save in flower down the road. This puppy is going to get you stoned to the bone for a lot less flower than you’re generally used to.

The Stündenglass gravity infuser is a gravity bong for adults

The Studenglass comes in two sizes. First, there’s the original, and then a smaller compact unit called the Studenglass Kompact. Unfortunately, there’s no difference in price, so it all comes down to personal preference.

If the $600 is a tough pill to swallow, there are other alternatives naturally. Of course, for less than $3, you can always make your own gravity bong, but again, you won’t get the same results. And if making your own isn’t an option, similar products include the Infinity Waterfall and Freeze Pipe’s gravity bong.

The Studenglass is available via the company’s website, as well as Amazon for $599.

