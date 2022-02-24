Review: SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset – not perfect, but close

The Good Familiar, comfortable design Long battery life Sonar software offers a lot of sound customization The Bad Slightly more expensive than the previous version No Bluetooth connection options 8.9 Overall

SteelSeries is one of the best gaming peripheral makers on the market. The company has been making mice, keyboards, and headsets that professionals and casuals have loved for years. Today, we’re taking a look at the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset.

The Arctis 7+ is one of the headsets from the company’s latest line. It is a high-quality headset, one step down from the company’s flagship Arctis 9. The headset will set you back $169.99.

The headset features a design that will be familiar to fans of the brand. I’ve been putting the headset through its paces, and I’ve been reminded what makes SteelSeries headsets so great. So, let’s see what the Arctis 7+ is all about.

Familiar design indeed

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

If you’ve ever used a SteelSeries headset before, then the design of the Arctis 7+ will feel extremely familiar. It features a high-quality steel headband that maintains a lightweight.

It also has SteelSeries’ famous ski google-like adjustment that acts as the padding for the headband. With a couple of minor adjustments to fit my abnormally large head, the Arctis 7+ feels as good as any gaming headset I’ve worn.

It almost feels like the headset is magically floating on my head, with almost no pressure from the headband.

Beyond the headband, the headset continues to remind me of former SteelSeries entries. The earcups are soft memory foam with a lightweight, cool cloth on the outside. And the covers are soft, matte plastic.

The left earcup holds the retractable microphone, as well as the USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm port for a wired connection. There’s also a mute button for the microphone and on-ear volume adjustments, which are incredibly convenient.

The right side holds the power button and indicator light. Also on the right earcup is another volume adjustment. This one lets you adjust the mix between game volume and chat volume, so you can always hear your friends while you’re gaming.

Several features to improve your gaming experience

Image: KnowTechie

On top of the familiar design, the Arctis 7+ brings a few good features to the table. While it’s primarily designed as a PC headset, the Arctis 7+ does have some versatility.

In addition to PC connectivity, the Arctis 7+ can be used with a PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It can even be used on Androids and iPads, as long as they are versions with a USB-C connection. The headset uses a USB-C dongle for connection and doesn’t have Bluetooth capabilities.

But what makes the Arctis 7+ truly a headset designed for PC is the utilization of the SteelSeries GG software. More specifically, the new SteelSeries Sonar app gives tons of customization options for both the audio and microphone on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+.

In SteelSeries Sonar, you can adjust the headset’s equalizer manually or with a bunch of different game-specific presets. Additionally, you can add things like bass boost, voice clarity, and even virtual 7.1 surround sound, which creates a much more immersive experience in games.

The retractable microphone on the Arctis 7+ is similar to the one found on previous editions of the headset. In a few personal tests, I found that the microphone sounded good, but didn’t quite meet the quality that you’ll find in many standalone mics.

The battery is rated for 30 hours of gameplay. And I’d say it lives up that mark. A single charge will keep me going for days, and even in the times where I’ve had to do a quick recharge to keep going, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another three hours of listening time.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ makes games sound great

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As I said earlier, SteelSeries is known for its excellent gaming peripherals. So I expected the Arctis 7+ to sound pretty great in games. And I was not disappointed.

The Arctis 7+ delivers great sound in any game. The 7.1 surround sound alongside all of the customization options offered in the Sonar app really complements the powerful and clear sound of SteelSeries’ latest headset.

And where the headset really excels is in competitive FPS games. I played a little Halo Infinite over the weekend to test out the different sound settings in the Sonar app, I was amazed.

Setting the Sonar setting to the “FPS Footsteps” setting cleared in-game audio up and made it much easier to locate enemies. But switching to the premade Halo Infinite preset was so much better. It accomplished the same thing but also highlighted the unique sounds in the game, like the different vehicles and weapon types.

And when I tried listening to music on the basic preset, it was passable but nothing special. Again, the Sonar app made the experience so much better. Switching to the “music” preset boosted the low bass sounds and cleared up the higher pitches at the same time.

Should you buy the Arctis 7+ headset?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

When it comes to gaming headsets, SteelSeries definitely knows what it’s doing. And the Arctis 7+ continues that tradition.

The headset features a familiar design and that same high-quality sound that we’ve grown to expect from this company. And the ski goggle headband design continues to be among the most comfortable design choice I’ve ever used.

At $169.99, the Arctis 7+ is a little more expensive than its predecessor, the $149.99 Arctis 7. But the 7+ brings improved battery life, more versatility and multiplatform capability, and access to the new Sonar app in the SteelSeries GG engine. Personally, I’d say the upgrade is worth it.

If you’re looking for a mid-range gaming headset with high-quality sound and tons of versatility, then you can’t go wrong with the SteelSeries Arctis 7+.

Currently, you can find the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ on Amazon or on the SteelSeries website for $169.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.