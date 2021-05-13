Review: EPOS H3 – a super comfortable plug-and-play gaming headset

The Good Incredibly comfortable Plug-and-play on PC or console Solid sound The Bad Mic is pretty big Slightly pricey 8.5 Overall

Gaming peripherals are almost as important as the machines that we use to game on. Seasoned gamers will know there’s nothing worse than having to use some uncomfortable, unfamiliar piece of gaming hardware. Maybe the most important peripheral in terms of comfort is your gaming headset. Today, I’ll be taking a look at the EPOS H3 gaming headset.

The H3 is a wired headset designed to be a plug-and-play headset that works across a multitude of devices. This headset sits just above the $100 mark that many people find appealing for a gaming headset, but the H3 delivers a full package while maintaining versatility.

This headset comes in at $119.99 and can be used across all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. I have been using this headset for about a week now and I have been very impressed. Let’s jump in and see what the EPOS H3 headset is all about.

Comfort

When it comes to a gaming headset, comfort is one of the most important things to look for. Nobody wants to wear a headset that is going to become uncomfortable after being used for a while. That’s something you won’t have to worry about with the EPOS H3.

I can safely say that the H3 is one of the most comfortable headsets I have ever worn. At first glance, I was a little nervous, because the ear cups are kind of small and made from leather, which can get pretty warm after extended use. In the past, I have much preferred cloth ear cups, but I was pleasantly surprised with the EPOS H3’s leather design.

The hinged cups actually fit perfectly over my ears and easily adjusted to the shape of my face. Although the ear cups are made out of leather, they have a soft cloth outer layer that sits against your skin. Paired with the soft memory found inside of the earcups, this makes for a very comfortable and relatively cool feel when wearing this headset during a long gaming session.

The stainless steel headband fully adjusts to fit even my massive head. The band is protected by a soft leather layer filled with more of the memory foam found in the ear cups that makes the headset sit comfortably on top of my head for hours at a time.

Overall, this is one of the most comfortable headsets I have ever used. I have little to no fatigue even after wearing the headset for hours on at a time, which is something that I can’t say for previous headsets I have tried.

Sound and mic quality

To be completely fair, I’m not an overly knowledgeable sound guy. I got a D in my college music class, but I’ve used enough headsets and earbuds to know what I like, what I don’t like, and know when an offering excels at something.

That being said, I absolutely loved the plug-and-play aspect of the EPOS H3. I used the headset on my PC and was able to immediately jump in and begin using the headset. There was no firmware or software that needed to be downloaded, as the headset is designed to be ready to go as is in order to work on various consoles.

I found the quality to be very clean in games like Apex Legends. While they are not the loudest headphones I have ever had, there is still plenty of sound coming from the H3. The headset also has a dial on the side that lets you adjust your sound, making it easier to find the perfect volume in game.

When listening to music, I noticed that the headset could offer a little more in terms of bass. However, this also lends itself to a cleaner sound in games, making it easier to differentiate certain sounds from others. While the bass was nothing to write home about, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing from a gaming perspective.

I hopped in a Discord call with Josiah to test out the microphone quality. After a few insults aimed at the way I talk, he did confirm that the microphone sounded pretty good, and that I sounded more like myself than with previous headsets I have used.

The microphone has an auto-mute feature that automatically mutes when the mice is folded up. The only real complaint that I had with the headset as a whole was the size of the microphone. The mic is a bit big and it was hard to position the headset so that the microphone stayed out of my peripheral vision. Aside from that, the microphone functions flawlessly.

So, should you buy the EPOS H3 gaming headset?

All things considered, the EPOS H3 is an incredibly solid headset that checks a lot of boxes. The comfort is off the charts and I have been surprised with how long I can wear the H3 at a time without it becoming uncomfortable. The sound offers everything that I could ask for in a gaming headset.

At the price of $119.99, the EPOS H3 does come in at a slightly higher price when compared to its competitors, but the headset offers a great list of features that, when combined, are certainly worth the price. If you are someone who is looking for a nice, comfortable headset that can be used easily across PC and console, then the EPOS H3 is definitely worth considering.

