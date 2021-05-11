Review: Omega Chair – big on features, but what about comfort?

The Good Reclining in this chair is a treat The chair is gorgeous Plenty of options with the headrest and arm rests Quality materials The Bad Aggressive lumbar support Can be difficult to find true comfort when using 7 Overall

With so many of us working from home, office and gaming chairs feel like more of a necessity than a luxury. I’ve been writing, and therefore, sitting, in an office chair for what feels like a decade now and have used my fair share of options.

From expensive designer options to $75 Walmart office chairs, this butt has experienced them all. The Omega Chair is, by far, the most unique chair I’ve ever used. This chair looks like it would be at home in a spaceship from Star Wars than in an office, but looks are only part of the equation, and a small one at that.

Comfort reigns supreme when it comes to office chairs, so how does the $749 (currently on sale for $448) Omega Chair stack up to other outstanding chairs like the Secretlab TITAN, which is still my favorite chair to date.

Putting together the chair

By far, the Omega Chair is the easiest chair I think I’ve ever had to put together. Many of the parts already came pre-assembled and the entire process took about 20 minutes. The headrest was a bit awkward and the types of screws they used against the plastic were an odd choice because of stripping potential, but after one mishap, it went on smoothly.

Personally, I loved the fact that the armrests came attached to the chair. From my experience, getting armrests to sit properly can be a pain and not having to deal with that was extremely welcome.

Features

Let me start by saying that the Omega Chair is not light on features. Things like the headrest offer multiple different tweaks to find the perfect angle for neck. You lift it, pull it out, and angle it until you find the optimal position.

Telescopic armrests allow you to find the right height for your desk and like many gaming chair options out there, you can pull them farther out or closer to the chair and angle them inwards or outwards.

One of the more interesting notes of the chair is that you can go full recline mode with it. While other chairs offer this, the Omega Chair actually has a built-in leg rest that you can pull out. This is honestly when the chair felt its most comfortable, but realistically, how often are you going to use it in that mode?

Being able to lift the backrest up and down to get the lumbar support was nice, but it was this area of the chair that fell short for me. More on that below the next header.

Is it comfortable?

So, here is where my issues come in with the Omega Chair – trying to find a position that is truly comfortable. The aggressive lumbar support did what it set out to do, but angling the backrest makes a minimal difference when it comes to constantly feeling like you are almost being pushed out of the chair.

At the most forward position (90%), the chair literally is almost pushing you out of the chair and the other two angles are better, but still slightly awkward. The mechanism used to adjust the angle is also strange and it feels like the company set out to reinvent the wheel for the sake of reinventing the wheel. You can also adjust the height of the backrest which helps, but I never felt like I was truly one with my chair.

It’s worth mentioning that it is possible these negatives for me may actually be a positive thing for you. The lumbar support is a bit much for me personally, but may be something you have been looking for. When I was telling the team about this issue, Joe even said that it sounded appealing to him, so that is worth considering when looking at this option.

This is a shame because the materials used in this chair are great. I love the seat and love the feel of the armrests. The unique, breathable cloth throughout was a welcome change from the leather that adorns a lot of the chairs we review here.

The tough plastic that covers the wheels is way too sharp, however, and I definitely came close to bruising my heels a couple times when simply trying to roll around.

Should you buy the Omega Chair?

This is where things get…confusing. Because, on paper, this chair knocks it out of the park with features. All the materials used on the actual chair feel great and reclining all the way back in this chair is better than any other chair I’ve ever used. I’d go as far as to put it against some reclining chairs you’d find in a living room.

That said, I just can’t get over how it feels to work in this chair. I’m not the smallest guy, but nowhere near a range where I’m outside the normal use case.

I will leave it at this, if you are looking for a chair with aggressive lumbar support that allows for height adjustment, this is the best chair I’ve used. If you don’t want to feel like you are sinking into your office chair and prefer a more at-the-ready approach, then again, this chair checks all the boxes.

For me, personally, however, the lumbar and slightly forward angle of the Omega Chair makes it hard to fall in love with. And I really did try. The style is exactly what I’ve wanted for a modern office chair, but that modern rigidity has flowed through the design and into the function for me.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

