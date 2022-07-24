Review: The Proxy by Puffco – an innovative modular vaporizer

Since day one, Puffco has been a leader in innovation when it comes to vaporizers. From their award-winning portable pen-style vapes to their revolutionary flagship e-rig, the Peak Pro, it’s no secret that they’ve quickly set the highest standards in the industry.

Their latest release, the Proxy, a modular e-rig portable vaporizer, has sent the competition scrambling to catch up. This marks a pinnacle of exploration and ingenuity of cannabis concentrate consumption for Puffco. It’s really like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.

The Proxy is not your standard e-rig style portable vaporizer; it’s much more. For example, have you ever heard stories of aliens shape-shifting? Well, if those tales are valid, they’d probably have one of these in their pocket.

Out of the box

Image: Chris Cid / KnowTechie

Straight out of the box, Puffco provides everything you’ll need to get your sesh on, including a glass pipe that the Proxy modular vaporizer squeezes into perfectly.

They even throw in a sturdy carrying case with some cleaning supplies and a USB-C charging cable. Take notes, Apple.

The only thing they don’t provide is your delicious concentrates and a few buddies to pass it around to if you’re the sharing type.

Design of the Proxy

Image: Chris Cid

It’s hard to compare the Proxy vaporizer to anything on the market today because, quite frankly, there isn’t anything like it. To better explain the design, the Proxy is a small black modular vaporizer around the exact size of a D battery.

Puffco designed the Proxy to slide into different glass pieces, such as a glass pipe (that’s included), a glass bubbler, or even a beaker-style piece. And that’s not all; with the cult-like following, Puffco already has, wait till the third-party glass makers get a hold of the Proxy. The possibilities are endless.

As I sit here staring at the window, holding my Proxy in one hand, I can’t help but think how much it reminds me of the smoking pipe the great Sherlock Holmes enjoyed, but, in the future. Those are the vibes I got. After a few rips, I was ready to go solve a mystery or two.

How to use the Proxy

The engineers at Puffco crafted the Proxy with simplicity and style in mind. There aren’t multiple buttons to fumble with or an app to update before its first use. Instead, the Proxy is very straightforward, with just one simple button to press to activate.

There are four pre-set heat settings you can toggle through by pressing the button once again. As the Proxy heats up, the LED ring around it begins to pulse like a UFO about to lift off.

Once you’ve reached your desired setting, you’ll feel a slight vibration, and the light will blink. By far one of the easiest e-rigs I have ever used.

Performance

Image: Chris Cid

The Proxy reminds me of the Peak Pro, but more like its shorter stubbier relative. Definitely in the same family when it comes to performance, this thing rips like a beast. The Proxy will have you puffing dragon-like clouds every single time.

If you’re into dabbing, you know that, with concentrates, there are many forms to choose from, such as shatter, wax, diamonds, rosin, or even a little batter, but that’s no problem for the Proxy. It handles them all like a champ without even flinching.

The Proxy vaporizer uses a unique 3D ceramic heating chamber similar to the one used in the Peak Pro. However, it’s unique and innovative in how it heats up from the sides instead of the bottom, giving you an even burn. You’ll taste all those delicious terpenes in every hit you take.

As little as 90 minutes is what it takes the Proxy to fully charge, and it should last you for about four good sessions before it’s completely drained; that’s impressive.

I’ve been praising the Proxy as if it was something that came straight from your holiness, but is there any drawbacks? Well, for starters, the price isn’t low.

At the retail price of $299, it’s expensive, but then again, you get what you pay for, and like with most of the Puffco products, it’s quality over quantity. My only complaint is how often you have to keep it clean.

After a few sessions, your concentrates can splash all over the outside and inside. But who knows? This could be a user error on my part.

Luckily the Proxy is super easy to clean. Just remove the heating chamber and throw it into 90% rubbing alcohol for like 30 minutes, and it’s like new again.

Final thoughts on the Proxy by Puffco

Image: Chris Cid / KnowTechie

With the Proxy, once again Puffco broke the mold in terms of innovation and simplicity. It’s great for on-the-go sessions or to look very sophisticated using it.

The Proxy can handle everything in the realm of dabs. They made the Proxy for any level of expertise, from novice to pro, while keeping it very simple for anyone to use.

If you are looking for alternatives, the G Pen Elite II offers a more traditional vaporizer shape. If you want something that looks ridiculous (but isn’t portable), the Puffco Peak Pro is definitely worth checking out.

I doubt you’ll ever get bored of the Proxy by Puffco, and if you do, grab another attachment for it. Although it might take a chunk out of your wallet at $299, I highly recommend it for its quality and performance. So now, Watson, pass me my Proxy; we have a case to solve.

The Good Simple to use for experts or notices Excellent vapor production and quality Modular design for different adapters The Bad Expensive price Can be difficult to keep clean 9.1 Overall