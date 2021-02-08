Review: The New Puffco Peak Pro is a premium vape with premium features

The Good Improved tech inside Great design with colorful LEDs Great for beginners and pros alike Wireless charging Excellent dab control The Bad Expensive at $400 9 Overall

When I heard Puffco was releasing the Peak Pro, I was super pumped. If you’ve never heard of Puffco, for a few years now they’ve been producing premium vape pens and of course a groundbreaking Portable E-rig, called the Peak. It was easily one of the sexiest electric rigs of its time.

It helped blow away the stigma of dabbing and gave us back our dignity. You could finally buy a e-rig that didn’t look like a science experiment. With the release of the new Peak Pro, they took it a step further. The new unit comes with LED lights that will make it the centerpiece of your living room. We got our hands on it, here’s what we think.

Design

The new Puffco Peak Pro is beautifully designed. It’s definitely a step up from even the original Peak. I love the new matte finish also, no more fingerprints. The redesigned longer glass mouthpiece allows for more water, which makes for smoother pulls. There’s also a physical button on the unit which is definitely welcome. And you can’t forget the led lights. Where’s the party?

The added LEDs are awesome and a real mood changer. I really like the new carb piece that gives you a view of what’s happening in your bowl. It’s also now attached to your bowl and with the new design you won’t need to remove it while you toke up. Another update from the original is USB-C for charging, which allows for fast charging.

Technology

When was the last time you could wirelessly charge your e-rig? The answer is now. The Peak Pro comes with built-in wireless charging in just over two hours. But if you wanted to take it up a notch, Puffco offers the Peak Pro Power Dock that’s also a power bank.

For the first time, Puffco has an app that really makes a difference in my opinion. You can control a ton off settings and even control the LED lights using Latern Mode. If you aren’t into futuristic looking lights, there’s also a stealth mode that shuts all the lights off. The app can be downloaded right from the Google Play Store, but you’re out of luck if you have an iPhone because Apple banned all vape apps. Come on, Apple!

Anyways, Puffco found a way around it. They set up a web app that looks just like an app on your phone. Just follow the instructions on the Puffco website, it takes about five minutes, and is totally worth it.

Performance

When it comes to performance, there are very few other e-rigs that can compete with the Peak Pro. Like with the original, Puffco includes four pre-heat settings but now you can customize the heat settings through the app. The Puffco Peak Pro comes with a redesigned atomizer that is not only 40% larger than the original Peak, but also has real-time heat control to make it a true smart e-rig.

The new atomizer feels much beefier and less prone to damage. What I really like about the Puffco Peak Pro is how easy it is to use. You simply tap twice on the power button and in just seconds you’re ready to go. There is really no learning curve.

Seems great for beginners as well as experienced enthusiast. The Puffco Peak Pro works with all types concentrates to prove excellent tasty dabs every time. If that’s not enough, there’s even a boost mode that will automatically increase the temperature and time to get the most out of your extracts.

Final thoughts

When I received the Puffco Peak Pro for review, I honestly didn’t know how Puffco could impress me more than they did with the original Peak. And boy was I blown away again! The Peak Pro is beautifully designed to impress and under the hood it’s built with top of the line technology. If you are in the market for a premium portable e-rig, look no further.

With the Peak Pro, Puffco didn’t cut any corners. Even the case it comes in is built tough for mobile vaping. The only down side, if there is one, is the hole it will put in your pocket. The vaporizer isn’t cheap at $400. You could definitely say it’s top of the line, but worth every penny.

