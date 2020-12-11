Review: The Gold Edition Storz and Bickel Volcano vape is one monstrous magma chamber

The Good Looks beautiful Easy to use Amazing performance The Bad I have no bad words. Ok, maybe that $599 price tag. 9.9 Overall

If I wasn’t so incredibly high, I’d never forget the day that Kevin asked me to review the Gold Edition Storz and Bickel Volcano. As it stands, I barely remember what happened four seconds ago. I often forget the end of a sentence once I have started it. Ah, the life of a seasoned pot-head, eh? So many th…hang on, what was I saying?

Oh yeah, the Volcano.

Nothing had quite prepared me for the sheer scale of high I can achieve with the Volcano vaporizer. Having tested it for several weeks now, I think I’ve finally come back down to earth close enough to reach my keyboard and write a review. Here’s what I think of this brilliant vape.

Note: The wonderful folk at vapor.com provided the Volcano device I tested, and you can grab your own Gold Storz and Bickel Volcano there, too.

What’s in the box?

You get everything you need to get started and keep on going for a while. You receive:

The Volcano Gold Edition Vape

User manual

Air filter set

One Easy Valve filling chamber

The Easy Valve filling chamber screens

One Easy Valve concentrate pad

Five Easy Valve balloons

Five Easy Valve mouthpieces

Three Easy Valve clips

A cleaning brush

A grinder

A stunning sight to behold

The Storz and Bickel Volcano is really quite a beautiful device. The test device is the Gold Edition, which marks 25 years for the S&B brand. As it is a limited edition, it comes with a limited edition price tag. However, this vape will repay the $599 investment in the amount of product you consume; significantly less than if you are smoking blunts or ripping bongs all the time.

It is (obviously) volcano-shaped, with this version boasting a high-luster gold fascia that gives the vape an almost ornamental quality. It is certainly a talking point for friends when you get it out after dinner and whatnot for a herbal dessert.

The front of the device bears the Storz and Bickel Volcano branding, below which are the controls; a Heat switch which lights up red when turned on, a Control indicator so you know when the volcano is hot enough, and the air button which operates the pump that blows hot air out.

The front also has an analog dial to set the temperature, with numbers that correspond with the temperature range that the vape covers.

The top of the vape has a grille that protects the heating element inside, and the magnetized locator for the bud chamber to sit on during vaping.

The bottom has the generously long wire and plug for connecting the Volcano to a power source.

How do you vape with the Volcano?

So, how does a vape actually work? Well, if you have never used one before, allow me to explain specifically how the Volcano works. First, you need to find out the correct temperature for vaping bud, assuming that is what you are using the Volcano for, and not huffing bags of sage or pine as the instruction manual suggests.

THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis, will vaporize at temperatures between 338 F and 372 F degrees. As this is not the digital version of the Volcano, the instruction manual features a table so you can gauge what temperature matches the corresponding number on the dial at the front of the device.

So, now you have the right temp, you’re ready for step two. Grab your bud and measure out the desired quantity (I found 0.028 oz, or 0.8 g to be the perfect amount for me, but how much you put in is up to you and depends on how much you want to fill the chamber; it has limited space to fill).

Now you can plug the vape in and switch it on. The Heat button will illuminate to show it is operational. Next, select your desired temperature on the dial. As said, there are optimum temperatures for THC to vaporize, so start off on the lower end of the scale or you’ll just torch the flower and end up with something that tastes a bit like burned shit.

The control light will illuminate while the heating element inside reaches the correct temperature. Once this happens, the control light will switch off, and it is time to vape. While you wait for the element to heat, you can grind your bud with the included Storz and Bickel shark-tooth grinder.

Make sure it is finely ground in order to get the most surface area out of your bud and therefore the most vapor. Then you can load it into the chamber and twist it closed. The chamber then sits neatly on top of the magnetized locator up top.

Now it is simply a case of placing one balloon on top of the chamber, hitting the air button, and watching as your vapor fills the balloon! Once it is full, remove the bag, add the mouthpiece to the valve, and you can, at last, vape some bud. You get around ten minutes to inhale what is in the chamber before you’ve wasted it. Prepare to waste yourself in the process.

What is the Volcano like to use?

I’m going to set the record straight here. I smoke a lot of weed. As a result, it costs me a lot of money. However, I didn’t realize how much cash I could save by ditching the spliffs and going 100%-vape only, especially as I often mix with tobacco as well. Seriously, you need little weed in one chamber to do some serious damage for an entire evening.

As mentioned, I use 0.028 oz per chamber. This will completely fill one balloon around 4-6 times. The effects of one balloon will last for a couple of hours, so you can see how much this is going to save you. One person doesn’t really need a full balloon.

The high from the Volcano is unlike anything I have ever experienced. Your high will be different depending on the strain and strength of the flower you vape. However, you will be well and truly bombed once you’ve huffed your first balloon.

The reason it is unlike any other method of experiencing cannabis is down to the high itself. Unlike smoking herb, vaping it produces a very clean high indeed. You can tell you are absolutely fucked, but at the same time you can think, speak, and generally operate coherently.

Please don’t think you’ll be able to power through a lung and then go driving to work or something. You categorically should never DUI and your employer will know if you’re smashed on the old devil’s lettuce. This is for home use only, right?

Flavor-wise, it produces some incredible tastes. I checked the taste profile of the strain I was vaping (Trainwreck) and it listed citrus and pine. Lo-and-behold, one blast of the vapor and I was in the Norwegian forests carrying a bowl of freshly cut lemons (I wasn’t tripping, idiot, I’m talking about the taste but using a metaphor).

Honestly, I absolutely love the Volcano and I would highly recommend investing in one if you like to enjoy The Good Good.

Should I buy a Volcano?

Erm…yes! Well, only if it is legal to do so in your particular location and you like to get stoned. And you have $599. It is a brilliant vape that produces a lovely clear high that allows you to keep lucidity instead of being that pothead.

If you are interested in getting into vaping, then you could also check out the digital version of the Volcano, the Storz and Bickel Mighty, or the Plenty vape and see if those are more suited to your needs.

