Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer: A knock-out vape

In the world of vaporizers, the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer is a heavyweight champion. Created in collaboration with legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and advocate Mike Tyson, this device packs a punch in terms of performance, design, and features.

This is the second edition, so you know they made some improvements from the original. Let’s dive into what makes this vaporizer a knock-out choice for users.

What’s in the box

1x G Pen HYER Battery

1x G Pen HYER Quartz Tank for concentrates

1x G Pen HYER Concentrates Tank Cap

1x G Pen HYER Tank housing

1x G Pen HYER 14mm male glass adapter

1x G Pen HYER power cable

1x USB to USB-C charging cable

1x tool

1x Hemp travel case

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer is a sight to behold. It’s fully customized with Tyson 2.0 colorways and comes with a custom Boxing Glove Travel Case that’s as eye-catching as it is functional.

This device is a testament to the innovative collaboration between Tyson 2.0 and G Pen.

Dual-use capability

The G Pen Hyer is a dual-use, portable e-nail that works with both concentrates and dried herbs. It pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece, making it a versatile choice for users with different preferences.

Although this kit only comes with the concentrate set-up, you’ll have to purchase the dry herb kit separately. But if you have both, you won’t need multiple vaporizers.

High-quality materials

This vaporizer is built to last; it feels well-built and sturdy with a polished metal finish. It features a full quartz heating element and smart heating technology, delivering best-in-class flavor and vapor production.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

When it comes to performance, the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer is a heavy hitter. It’s a step up from the first release. We got to review the original G Pen Hyer, and you can read the review here.

It features a 6,000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery with rapid, pass-through charging via USB-C. This means that you won’t have to wait to charge.

One of the key performance features of the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer is its smart heating technology that provides constant temperature output for flavorful vapor production every time.

Another feature to talk about is the full quartz chamber with a custom-stamped stainless-steel heating element that’s solidly made without any exposed coils for flavor and taste.

You can plug it in and start ripping it while it is charging. The Tyson 2.0 x G is also lightweight and durable, made from an anodized aluminum casing. One of the key features you find in the G Pen Hyer is a smart heating

How to use

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Before putting the gloves on and getting ready for some action with the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer, make sure you give it a good charge. It will take about 2 hours to fully charge from a completely drained battery.

Once it’s fully charged, you’ll know because all the LEDs will remain illuminated a solid white. Then, what you’ll want to do is click 3 times on the square button to turn the champ on.

Also, something to remember, as this isn’t a stand-alone device, you’ll need a glass water piece to attach it to. The vaporizer uses a 14mm male glass adaptor which is kind of standard.

But, if your glass water rig is a different size, you’re in luck; they do sell other sizes, like a 10mm or 18mm glass adapter.

Next, press the left/right arrow buttons to toggle between heat level settings. For concentrates, there are multiple heat settings, from the lowest 482F (blue) to as high as 842F (red).

There are a total of five different heat settings, so if you like tasty cool vapor to super huge clouds, you’ll have all the flexibility you need.

Finally, load some concentrates into the bottom of the Concentrate Tank and place the Tank cap on top. You’ll need to press twice on the power button to activate the session, and in a few seconds, pull from your rig and watch the magic happen.

If you’re confused with all of this, don’t worry; you can go on to the G-Pen site and download the user manual, which will have all the information you’ll need.

Value for money

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Considering its high-end features and reliable performance, the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer offers excellent value for money.

While it may be priced higher than some basic vaporizers on the market, it’s advanced capabilities and unique design make it a worthwhile investment for those serious about their vaping experience.

Likes and dislikes

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

On the positive side, users appreciate its dual-use capability, long-lasting battery, and unique design. The inclusion of a custom boxing glove travel case is also a big plus, providing a stylish and practical solution for storage and transportation.

On the downside, some users might find the price point a bit high compared to other vaporizers. However, given the unique features and high-quality materials used in this device, most users find it to be a worthy investment.

Another thing to take note of is that this device can’t be used by itself. You will need a glass bong or glass device to attach it to. So if you don’t already have one, you’ll have to shell out some more cash.

Who is it suitable for?

The Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer is suitable for anyone looking for a high-quality, versatile vaping experience. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or a beginner, this device offers a user-friendly and enjoyable experience.

It’s also a great choice for Mike Tyson fans, with its unique design and branding.

Conclusion

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In conclusion, the Tyson 2.0 x G Pen Hyer vaporizer is a top-tier device that delivers in terms of features, performance, and style. It will definitely be the center of attention while you gather around with your friends and get stupid high.

You’ll want to remember that this is not a complete vaporizer kit; you’ll need to use your own glass rig or buy one to get started. Additionally, if you plan on using it for dry herbs, you’ll have to purchase a separate G Pen Hyer dry herb tank.

The Tyson 2.0 x Gen Hyer vaporizer will cost you almost $300, so it’s not cheap, and that’s without the glass rig or additional attachments.

While it has a few minor drawbacks, its strengths make it a strong contender to be the next heavyweight champion of vaporizers.

If you’re serious about your vaping experience and appreciate unique design, this device is definitely worth considering.

