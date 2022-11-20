Review: G Pen Hyer

We’ve come a long way from blow torches and metal dabbers — and now, the folks at Grenco Science are eager to bring your concentrate experience to yet another level of ease and excellence.

Fusing the power of a desktop rig with the convenience of a portable e-nail, the company’s newly released G Pen Hyer packs a powerful punch that you can easily enjoy anywhere (anywhere that vaping is socially acceptable, at least).

G Pen Hyer Learn More Quick Verdict Grenco Science has created a powerful device that makes taking heroic doses of dabs as easy as pushing a couple of buttons. Combined with a solid water filtration system, the Hyer’s durability and strength will likely serve any concentrate-heads needs for years to come.

The kit comes with a large quartz bowl and a 14mm male glass adapter, allowing it to fit into any corresponding water filtration device (10mm and 18mm adapters sold separately).

G Pen couples that device with a 6,000mAh rechargeable battery that looks not unlike something Darth Vader might use in his off-hours. But most importantly, it provides crucially satisfying clouds even after hours of use.

Intrigued? So were we. Let’s dive into some more of the equipment details.

G Pen Hyer Specs

Battery: 6000mAh Temperature Settings: 5 temperature settings / 480 degrees – 840 degrees Charger Connection: USB-C Material: Anodized aluminum Attachment: 14mm male adapter (10mm and 18mm adapters sold separately) Heating Element: 16mm quartz chamber with stainless steel Heating Type: Conduction Charge Time: 2.5 – 3 hours Temperature Range: (482°F – 842°F) Display Type: LED Chamber Capacity: 0.5g Average Battery Life: 20-25 sessions, depending on usage

G Pen Hyer Features

Battery

The anodized aluminum encased battery is indeed a sturdy one. It also employs the provided USB-C charger to offer quick, pass-through charging — which is helpful because this battery is a beast.

That level of power allows the Hyer’s chambers to reach temperatures ranging from 482 degrees Fahrenheit to the most-likely-only-use-when-you’re-cleaning-it temperature of 842 degrees.

Concentrate tank

The e-nail component of the device offers a huge, full quartz chamber with a stainless-steel heating element. On top of that, the kit includes a magnetic carb cap with dual ceramic airflow intakes that snap into place.

Connector cable

The kit provides a strong, braided power cable that satisfyingly snaps into its two connector ports without any headaches.

Travel case

Grenco provides a hemp travel case with specialized compartments for each component for easy mobility.

Dry herb tank (sold separately)

If dry herb is more your speed, the device can accommodate your tastes with the help of a $49.95 adapter.

That piece sports a fully ceramic oven that can hold a half-gram of material. Additionally, it features a preheated recirculating air intake system.

The Pros

Easy to use

At the end of the day, Hyer’s biggest selling point is its ease of use. You open the chamber, put your goodies inside, double-click the battery, and voila — you’re good to go (give or take 30 seconds).

The device automatically turns off when dormant, though users can do this manually.

Cleaning is a dream

Cleaning the device is as simple as taking a q-tip to the leftover material in your chamber.

This was a particularly impressive element of the device, as I often find the maintenance of many vaporizers to be, frankly, a pain in the ass.

While users will likely stay in the device’s lower 3-4 temperature settings, the top setting is also a great way to loosen up any stubborn residue clinging to your chamber.

Great clouds

While it probably goes without saying that a battery of that magnitude can churn out some big clouds, we’re going to say it anyway: this thing churns out some massive clouds.

The larger-than-expected chamber really allows you to pack liberally while taking your time with a larger haul of product.

The Cons

Limited portability

While the device is usable on the go, remember you’ll need to pack a water filtration device, too.

Given the nature of its design, the Hyer doesn’t really work as a direct-to-mouth device like other vaporizers might (believe me, I tried). However, this might be a petty concern, depending on your usage.

Pre-set heat only

For a piece of hardware with so many bells and whistles, I was surprised that the battery only had five preheat settings.

Granted, this may be less of a problem for concentrate users. Still, the Hyer better serves medical patients hoping to reach a precise temperature point by vaporizing flower with a more precise heating instrument.

Not ideal for flower

Ultimately, while the concentrate chamber works beautifully, I had less satisfaction using the device with dry herb.

While it certainly works, I felt like I went through my packed product quickly, without the expected punch such a quantity normally provides.

If you’re interested in vaping flower exclusively, you’d have a better time using a powerful handheld device over the Hyer.

Final Verdict

All in all, G Pen has created a powerful device that makes taking heroic doses of dabs as easy as pushing a couple of buttons.

Combined with a solid water filtration system, the Hyer’s durability and strength will likely serve any concentrate-heads needs for years to come.

You can find the G Pen Hyer on the company’s website for $249.95.

The Good Easy to use: Hyer’s biggest selling point is its ease of use Cleaning is a dream This thing churns out some massive clouds The Bad Limited portability due to the water filtration device Pre-set heat only / five preheat settings I had less satisfaction using the device with dry herb 8.5 Overall