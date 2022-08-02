Giveaway: Enter to win a Roborock H6 Vacuum

Alright, who’s ready for another giveaway? If you’re ready to get your entries in, we’re giving away two Roborock H6 Vacuums to two lucky winners, courtesy of the folks over at Wellbots.

Yup, that’s right, two lucky winners will have the chance to win a free Roborock H6 vacuum valued at $240 each.

And entering is super easy, all you have to do is follow the instructions below, and boom, you’re entered into the giveaway. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what exactly is the Roborock H6 Vacuum?

Image: Josiah Motley / KnowTechie

The Roborock H6 is a cordless stick vacuum with suction capabilities rivaling the Dyson V-Series. It offers high-end features at an affordable price point, making it a smart buy for a growing number of consumers.

The H6 is a versatile machine that can be used as a stick vacuum or handheld vacuum. Its powerful motor lasts up to 800 hours, and its digital LED screen makes it easy to see when it’s time to replace the filter or recharge its battery.

Overall, it’s lightweight, portable, and can break down into something you could almost carry in a backpack. Read our full review here.

How to enter

Compared to previous giveaways we’ve run here at KnowTechie, this one will work a little differently.

For starters, we cut the duration of the giveaway down to one week. The giveaway starts on August 2, and winners will be announced on August 9.

Additionally, we’ll require all entrants to follow the @Wellbots Instagram account and tag two friends on Wellbot’s Instagram post announcing the giveaway. Just note that we’ll verify all entries to ensure folks follow Wellbots’ IG account.

On top of that, you’ll have to enter the required entry requirements provided in the Gleam widget below. Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count.

Again, the giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

As a reminder, the giveaway will run from August 2 to the 9th, and winners will be announced on August 9 via Wellbots’ Instagram Story. The winners will receive one Roborock H6 vacuum valued at $240 each. Good luck!

Image: KnowTechie via Wellbots

