Review: Roborock H6 cordless vacuum – lightweight and powerful

The Good Extremely portable at only 3lbs Plenty of attachments Max mode makes quick work of messes The Bad Max mode is a huge battery drain Smallish dust cup 8.5 Overall

While Curtis is busy contemplating the existential meaning behind robovacs, I’m just looking for things to clean my floor. Roborock, a company we’ve talked about multiple times for their robotic vacuums, recently sent over one of their cordless manual vacuums, the H6.

Obviously, this is a bit different from a robotic vacuum that can automatically clean your floors on a schedule, but having a backup for quick jobs is definitely nice. Or maybe you prefer your home free of robots. Either way, the Roborock H6 is a solid choice.

It’s lightweight, portable, and can break down into something you could almost carry in a backpack. Check out our full review below.

The Roborock H6 combines powerful suction and portability

My house is pretty small, but even so, I hate lugging around my traditional vacuum cleaner when I need to clean up something small. The H6, with its small frame and lightweight lithium-polymer battery make moving this three-pound unit around a breeze.

Its 150AW of suction power gets the job done, but I did find that tougher jobs required a bit more back and forth than I expected. I’m not sure if this was due to an actual suction issue or the brush roll itself combined with my type of carpet. Regardless, it was a small issue and only came up a handful of times during testing. Most of that was alleviated when switching to Max mode, which is like a turbocharger for your vacuum. The only issue with this mode is that it drastically reduces charge time, from close to 90 minutes down to only 10.

The trigger on the H6 is extremely sensitive and while it caused me to accidentally start the vacuum a couple of times, the sensitivity was generally welcomed. There is also a button on the side that you can use to lock the trigger in for those extended cleaning sessions.

An attachment for almost any job

In the box, Roborock includes a variety of tools to make cleaning as convenient as possible. There’s an extender for floors or you can attach the brush head directly to the motor for things like beds and curtains.

It also comes with a wall-mount and charging system that looks easy to install (just a couple of screws, but admittedly, I did not install) but gives you places to store the variety of attachments that come with the H6.

If you suffer from allergies, you’ll also be thankful to know that the vacuum contains a five-step air purification system that, according to the company, filters “up to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns.”

Final thoughts

Overall, I was extremely impressed with this little vacuum. Attachments are easy to use and the charge time was more than enough for my small house. I will note that the dust cup for the cordless vacuum was a bit small and if you have a larger area to clean you may find yourself emptying it more than you would like but that is a minor issue in the grand scheme of things.

The Roborock H6 is not yet available but will release on May 18 for a rumored price of around $450. We will update this when a purchasing link is made available.

