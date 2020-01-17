Review: Eufy Robovac 30C – More suck for your buck

The Good EufyHome App lets you clean remotely BoostIQ tech saves power Boundary strips close off danger zones Great battery life Suction power The Bad Suction not as powerful as Robovac 15C Max Can't learn the layout of your rooms 7.6 Overall

Eufy, the smart-cleaning arm of the Anker group of companies (which also includes Soundcore and Nebula), steps up to the plate with a re-boot of their Robovac 30 which now features a bevy of new features to make housework a cinch.

The Robovac 30C boasts wi-fi connectivity, an upgrade to the suction power, and you can even tell it to clean your house WHEN YOU AREN’T HOME. What will they think of next?!

Suck on this!

The Robovac 30C boasts a very respectful 1500Pa suction power, which it operates at a volume that is not intrusive in the slightest, although David (one of my cats) was seriously perturbed by his new robot housemate. This is an improvement on the previous Robovac 30 model, which only weighed in with 1300Pa, so even more detritus can be tackled by your little robot maid. with this amount of suction power, it leaves the older model in the dust.

David isn’t the only cat in the house, though. There are three others too, which means that once they’ve all been to the litter tray, the laminate floor can look somewhat disgusting (I do clean it up after every visit, what do you think I am?!). The Robovac 30C was able to make light work of the bits of litter that the cats trail around the house, and is able to do so remotely thanks to the bundled EufyHome app (more on that later).

Know your place, minion…

I also own a Robovac 15C Max and, while in bed the other day, it sent me a text message (yes, even my vacuum now pesters me with notifications) to tell me it had something stuck up its inlet. This wasn’t some sort of euphemism, it had accidentally ingested about a quarter of a 4m charging cable that had been left strewn across the floor. Fortunately, this was easily removed.

This is where the Robovac 30C shows improvement on my existing model. The box contains magnetic ‘boundary strips’, which you stick down to the floor and define a cleaning zone for your vacuum. This way, you can fence off problem areas that your Robovac 30C might inadvertently wander into, like the massive horrible pile of wires located around the TV. Now my vacuum only texts to say how hot I am.

Not only that, but you can command the 30C to do your bidding via the handy EufyHome app. This is a great feature as I could set it cleaning when I was on my way home from work, and return to a (largely) spotless kitchen and living-room. You can even give it a new name (which obviously has potential for hilarious monikers to enter the fray)!

It does what?!

Aside from the app, you can control the Robovac 30C with your voice (it connects to Alexa) and the supplied remote control. Basic voice commands operate the device, so you can ask it to complete a 30 minute clean, and Alexa will set it off on its merry little way. The remote control works in much the same way, although you obviously have instant control of the Robovac 30C at the touch of a button (useful for when it is returning to a section of the room it has already cleaned).

There are several cleaning modes: spot clean, which sees Robovac vacuum in a spiral formation to grab dust from a specific area; auto-clean, which is the standard automatic cleaning mode and covers the whole room; edge clean, which makes use of the Robovac’s side sensors to go around the skirting boards etc for a tight clean; and quick clean, which is a simple 30-minute cleaning operation.

The box also contains a charging station and, when it is running out of battery, the Robovac 30C will return to its base and recharge itself like a good little robot. Nice! You will also find spare brushes, a spare filter, and a cleaning tool to keep your vac in peak condition. You’ll want it to be, it is cleaning your house for you, after all! The BoostIQ tech also means it can alternate suction power based on how much litter it detects on your floor. Clever stuff.

Shall I get one?

Having seen how happy this device makes his bipedal organic feeding stations, David meows a resounding “yep”. Well, unless you’re really weird and you love vacuuming or something. The Eufy Robovac 30C retails at a very reasonable $279/£250, which is a small sum to pay when you consider that you’re not going to have to push Henry around the floor for what seems like the entire day.

The smart tech integration is excellent and genuinely takes the chore out of vacuuming, and being able to program the app to set the Robovac 30C off at allotted cleaning times was a game-changer for me.

What is the worst thing your vacuum cleaner ever ate? Do you have a Robovac and want to share your story? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

