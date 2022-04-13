Giveaway: Win one of these cool audio products from GravaStar

Alright, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. We’re running a giveaway for the next few weeks where we’ll select three winners (yes, three!) to receive some sweet audio gear, courtesy of the folks at GravaStar.

This giveaway has a total value of $329.85. Yup, that’s right, you can win any of these one-of-a-kind earbuds and Bluetooth speakers just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

But first, who’s GravaStar?

The company was founded in 2018 by legendary designer Yong. The team at GravaStar is composed of talented engineers, designers, crafters, and gamers, all aligned in their vision to create the next frontier of sound.

GravaStar doesn’t just make audio devices; they are creating audio engineering art. The sci-fi, mecha-inspired designs make GravaStar’s products playable collectibles and functional speakers.

The care and attention the team put into the small design details of each model is a symbol of the team’s passion. As a result, their products are collectible display pieces as well as powerful, functional audio devices.

So, what’s up for grabs in this giveaway? KnowTechie and GravaStar are giving away not one, not two, but three prizes. Yes, that’s right there. Here are the prizes:

Image: GravaStar

The Gravastar Sirius Pro Wireless Earbuds feature Knowles Balanced Armatures and 7.2mm dynamic drivers to ensure that you hear everything in your favorite music.

The earbuds come with TWS, in-ear detection, a zinc alloy charging case, ENC, 65ms latency, RGB lighting, different sound modes, and IPX5. Additional key features include:

The charging case features 6 RGB lights, allowing you to customize the look

The Sirius Pro features Knowles Balanced Armatures

You can even use the charging case as a bottle opener

Image: Gravastar

Don’t let the small size fool you – the GravaStar Venus Speaker has a powerful sound, excellent bass quality, and RGB Lighting, perfect for your gaming or desk setup.

The built-in 1.75-in 10W full-range speaker does an impressive job of giving you raw power when it comes to playback quality.

READ MORE: Review: GravaStar Venus – a small Bluetooth speaker with big sound

Venus speaker takes a lot of inspiration from Cyberpunk culture, featuring a groovy RGB lighting setup for the whole futuristic experience. Additional key features include:

Built-in 1.75” 10W speaker offering impressive sound and raw power when it comes to playback quality

High quality – the speaker is built from a zinc alloy sphere, allowing the sound waves to resonate all around the listener. The futuristic design is not only made to look good, but it is also incredibly durable – the zine alloy shell helps keep the speaker safe from most knocks and bumps.

Six dynamic RGB lights with different modes to suit any mood.

The Venus boasts up to 10 hours of playback time from the 1500 mAh battery.

The Venus’ compact size makes it an ideal travel companion and is compatible with a carabiner for outdoor listening experiences.

Image: GravaStar

The Gravastar Sirius Wireless Earbuds feature 7.2mm dynamic drivers to ensure that you enjoy your favorite music and podcast.

The earbuds come with TWS, in-ear detection, a zinc alloy charging case, ENC, 65ms latency, RGB lighting, different sound modes, and IPX5. Additional features include:

Environmental noise cancellation allows for crisp and quality calls.

Gaming mode offers 5.1 virtual surround sound.

The earbuds have rechargeable batteries which can last up to 16 hours – 4 hours of continuous playtime in the buds and three extra charges in the case.

The IPX5 waterproof rating means the Sirius earbuds are built to resist sweat and water, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

The Sirius earbuds feature smart tap controls, which make switching between calls and music incredibly simple.

How to enter

It’s simple. To win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from April 13 to May 4. Three winners will be selected and announced on May 4. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S.

Winners will be chosen at random for prizes, including the Sirius Wireless Earbuds, GravaStar Venus Speaker, and the Sirius Pro Wireless Earbuds. This giveaway has a total value of $329.85. Good luck!

