Giveaway: Enter to win a Muse S brain-sensing meditation headband

Alright, who’s ready for another giveaway? If you’re ready to get your entries in, we’re running a giveaway for the next few weeks, and three lucky winners (yes, three!) will receive the Muse S brain-sensing mediation headband.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this highly praised meditation and sleep aid just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

So, what exactly is the Muse S meditation headband? Using advanced EEG technology to respond to your mind, heart, body, and breath, the Muse S (Gen 2) is a brain-sensing headband that uses real-time biofeedback to help you refocus during the day and recover overnight.

The Muse S headband retails for $399.99, but if you’re one of the lucky giveaway winners, then this headband is all yours, free of charge. How cool is that?

The Muse S (Gen 2) brain-sensing headband is engineered to give you real-time biofeedback by translating your mental activity into the guiding sounds of weather, helping you find calm and focus.

Muse is intelligently designed using AI to help beginner and intermediate meditators learn to control their focus through real-time feedback on changes in their brain and body activity.

Once your session is complete, you can review your results and track your progress. To help keep you motivated and improving, Muse also gives you goals, challenges, and bonuses to strive for. With every session earn points and set your personalized metrics.

At night, get your best sleep with the help of EEG-powered sleep tracking and forget-it’s-there comfort. Get a comprehensive understanding of your sleep with the help of deep sleep insights, position tracking, sleep efficiency monitoring, and a personalized sleep score.

Here are all the things you get with Muse

500+ Guided Meditations: Meditations from renowned meditation instructors on themes geared toward sleep, performance, stress reduction, happiness, and more.

Digital Sleeping Pills: DSP is a responsive new kind of sleep experience that is designed to cue your brain to sleep and help you fall back asleep if you've woken up during the night.

Step-by-Step Programs: Expert-led programs teach you the basics, help you deepen your practice, get your best rest, and learn the neuroscience of mindfulness.

Biofeedback+: Pair your Muse with your favorite apps and external content

Award-Winning Guidance: Get access to exclusive, original guided meditations, and inspiring courses from a variety of experts with a diverse range of styles to explore.

New Content Monthly: Every month we'll be releasing new curated content or biofeedback experiences fuelled by community requests and insights.

Here’s how the Muse S headband works

To get started, all you’ll need is your Muse headband, a mobile device with the Muse app, and your preferred headphones. Muse is a research-grade brain fitness tool that passively measures brain signals much like a heart rate monitor senses your heartbeat.

Muse’s 7 finely calibrated EEG sensors detect and measure the activity of your brain. There’s also a PPG sensor that measures your heart rate and an accelerometer and gyroscope that measure body activity and movement.

To get started Muse must first connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth. When you’re all set, put on your headphones and close your eyes! That’s it.

How to enter

It’s simple. To win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Remember that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, the giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from June 24 to July 22. Three winners will be selected and announced on Monday, July 25. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S and Canada.

Again, selected winners will receive one Muse S (Gen 2) meditation headband. This giveaway has a total value of $1,199.97. Good luck!