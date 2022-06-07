You can now buy Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor

The wait is finally over. Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor is now officially on sale. And anyone who’s looking to get their hands on one can now buy it directly from Samsung’s website.

We briefly covered Samsung’s initial announcement in a previous post, but if you need a quick refresher, keep on reading below:

The 32-inch curved 4K Odyssey Neo G8 features Quantum Mini-LEDs, which produce higher levels of brightness and color than conventional LED TVs. It also features Quantum HDR 2000, with a 2,000 nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

The Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync. In addition, the monitor supports HDR10+ and comes with two USB ports, DisplayPort and an HDMI port.

The Neo G8 provides a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-low 1ms response time, which is faster than any other 4K gaming monitor on the market. The monitor received a Best of Innovation award at CES 2022 for this feature alone.

The 1000R curvature and its wide field of view make the monitor fill your gaming space with a wonderfully immersive experience that takes advantage of your peripheral vision.

Samsung is also introducing a new display technology called Matte Display. The features provide anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, keeping users focused on the game in front of them.

“Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill,” Samsung notes in a recent press release.

The 32″ Samsung Neo G8 gaming monitor is now available and can be purchased directly from Samsung or Best Buy for $1,499.

