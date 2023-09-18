News
Preorder Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor and save $500
This beast packs an eye-watering 7680×2160 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Samsung is rolling out the red carpet for its latest showstopper – the ginormous, the beastly, the one and only 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor.
And guess what? It’s now available for pre-order. That’s right, folks. You can be the first in line to get your mitts on this game-changing piece of tech.
And oh boy, this isn’t just any gaming monitor. This is the world’s first Dual UHD Gaming Monitor. So, if you’ve got a penchant for pixels and a craving for crystal-clear displays, buckle up!
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a 57-inch gaming monitor boasting a Dual UHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and advanced connectivity options. It offers an immersive gaming experience with enhanced color contrast and lag-free performance.
In layman’s terms? It’s like strapping two 4K monitors side by side. Plus, it’s curved, matte (bye-bye glare), and uses mini LED technology for brighter colors and killer contrast.
And the cherry on top? AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for lag-free gaming. Because the only thing we hate more than lag is… well, there’s nothing we hate more than lag.
We’re just getting started here.
The Odyssey Neo G9 is also a connectivity king, with DisplayPort 2.1 (twice as fast as 1.4, FYI), three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a USB hub. Plus, it comes with Samsung’s Core Lighting+ for that sweet, sweet RGB lighting.
Now, let’s talk turkey. This tech titan will set you back a cool $2,500. But hold onto your wallets because here’s the kicker: Pre-order between now and October 1, and you’ll get a whopping $500 in Samsung credit.
So, what are you waiting for? Get your pre-order in, and make your gaming buddies weep with envy. And remember folks, life’s too short for mediocre tech.
- Exceptional Visual Experience: The monitor's high resolution (7680x2160) and 32:9 aspect ratio promise a truly immersive visual experience, akin to having two 4K monitors side by side.
- Superior Gaming Performance: With a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, gamers can enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay.
- Pre-Order Perks: Pre-ordering before October 1st comes with a substantial perk of $500 in Samsung credit.
- Advanced Connectivity: The Odyssey Neo G9 comes equipped with the faster DisplayPort 2.1 and three HDMI 2.1 ports, enabling seamless multi-input usage.
