Samsung leaks Galaxy Buds FE with new attachable wingtips

Samsung has multiple Fan Edition devices in the works. Yesterday, we saw the Galaxy S23 FE‘s real-life images for the very first time, thanks to its TENAA filing, but today, we are talking about Samsung’s new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE.

The Korean tech giant has reportedly published a manual for the Galaxy Buds FE, which was discovered by the news outlet GalaxyClub. However, at this point, we are unsure if publishing the manual was an accidental or intentional act by the company.

The manual discusses a pair of earphones that carry the model number SM-R400N and notes they will be launched alongside the Galaxy S23 FE. However, it doesn’t specify the name of the earbuds.

The new Galaxy Buds FE design looks comfortable

The Galaxy Buds FE images on the manual are widely different from the current Galaxy earbuds that Samsung sells: Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The new earbuds are circular, with an ovular antenna/ touch interface in the middle. The buds will feature microphones, ear tips, and a touch-sensitive sensor, and the interesting addition of new attachable wingtips.

Source: GalaxyClub

The last Samsung earbuds with wingtips were the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus. It appears the company is bringing them back for additional stability and comfort.

However, the charging case for the Galaxy Buds FE looks pretty similar to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The case has a rounded square shape with a USB-C port. The charging and battery indicators are on both the inside and outside. There are also charging contacts for the buds and an indentation to open the case.

Source: GalaxyClub

Unlike the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro case, the Buds FE case has a glossy surface, which will be prone to fingerprints and scratches.

With the confirmation of the Galaxy Buds FE, we have three existing Fan Edition devices coming from Samsung: the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and now the Galaxy Buds FE.

While it is confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE will be launched together, we don’t have any such confirmation for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. However, we presume the Fan Edition tablet will also be launched alongside.

