Samsung is gearing up to launch its first Fan Edition earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE. The last Buds FE leak delivered a peek at the earbuds from every angle.

So far, we know pretty much everything about them except for the launch date. But the latest leak seems to have that nailed down as well.

Legendary leaker Even Blass has shared a bunch of marketing images on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which corroborates with the previously leaked images of the earbuds. They’re set to launch in Graphite Gray and White colorways.

New Galaxy Buds FE marketing renders may have spilled the beans

The latest marketing renders reveal the Fan Edition earbuds in both colorways, alongside some of its features. According to them, the earbuds could come with two external mics, one inner mic, and a new one-way speaker.

The images also suggest the presence of ANC, depicted by sound waves entering the outer mics and exiting feebly from the earbud speaker.

Image: Samsung, via Evan Blass

Another feature could be multi-device support. Images show the earbuds alongside a phone and TV pair and a phone and tablet pair.

While it is only our speculation at the moment, if it turns out to be true, it would be a great new addition to the Galaxy earbuds. None of the current Galaxy Buds have this feature.

Image: Samsung, via Evan Blass

Another image showcases the Galaxy Buds FE’s Find My Device functionality, possibly through the Samsung SmartThings app.

However, what is most interesting is that the image shows a smartphone screen with the date set to “Wednesday, October 4,” probably indicating the day of the earbuds’s launch.

Image: Samsung, via Evan Blass

The final image showcases all three Fan Edition devices: the Galaxy Buds FE, the Galaxy S23 FE, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Tab S9 Plus FE. The last Galaxy S23 FE leak indicated Samsung is planning a launch in October.

Multiple previous leaks suggested the company will launch all its Fan Edition devices together. So, if we take this latest leak for granted, we only have to wait a few days for the next batch of Samsung products.

