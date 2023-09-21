New Galaxy Tab S9 FE leak reveals price, colors and variants 

Earlier today, we reported a leak revealing a promising launch window for the Galaxy S23 FE. And now, we have a Galaxy Tab S9 FE leak, revealing different versions of the tablets and their price in France.

According to Dealabs Magazine, Samsung plans to launch four Galaxy Tab S9 FE variants.

Samsung previously leaked the existence of a base model and a Plus model. Now, we also know each model will get Wi-Fi and 5G options as well.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE Plus prices

Storage Variants Galaxy Tab S9 FE Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 128GB Wi-Fi: €529 ($565.69)

5G: €629 ($672.63) Wi-Fi: €699 ($747.48)

5G: €799 ($854.42) 256GB Wi-Fi: €599 ($640.55)

5G: €699 ($747.48) Wi-Fi: €799 ($854.42)

5G: €899 ($961.35)

Let’s start with the Wi-Fi variant of the base model that will come with two storage options: 128GB for €529 (roughly $565) and 256GB for €599 (roughly $640).

As for the 5G variant of both these tablets, expect the 128GB model to start at €629 (roughly $672), while expect to pay €699 (roughly $747) for the 256GB model.

Additionally, both versions of the 128GB model reportedly offer 6GB RAM, while the 256GB model may feature 6GB or 8GB RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus starts at €699 (roughly $747) for the 128GB/Wi-Fi variant and €799 (roughly $854) for the 128GB/5G variant. The 128GB model may feature 8GB RAM.

Source: OnLeaks

On the other hand, you have to pay €799 (roughly $854) for the 256GB/Wi-Fi variant and €899 (roughly $960) for the 5G variant, which may feature 8GB or 12GB RAM.

It is important to note that the prices listed here are only for France. It may be different in other regions.

Lastly, the leak has revealed the color options for the 128GB Fan Edition tablets: Anthracite, Silver, Sea Green, and Lavender.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed an official launch date for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets, we reported a leak that indicates Samsung may be planning to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October.

If this rumor is accurate, we believe the company would unveil both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series and the Galaxy Buds FE alongside it.

