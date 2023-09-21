We must be getting close to the release of the Galaxy Buds FE because the leaks are coming hard and fast. The latest leak delivers yet another look at the budget ‘buds from various angles in two colors.

The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture, which showcases the new Fan Edition earbuds.

Although we received a few Galaxy Buds FE renders a week ago, these ones are far better. They’re more detailed, showing different parts, including the ear tips, pogo pins, touch area, wing tips, and more.

Also, this is our first time seeing the Galaxy Buds FE in white.

Source: WinFuture

Samsung aims at Google with the Galaxy Buds FE

While the leak doesn’t reveal any more details, we already know pretty much everything about the new budget earbuds through previous leaks.

The Galaxy Buds FE will feature a 12mm driver, slightly larger than the current Galaxy Buds 2.

Although there’s no mention of the battery, we expect it to be modest.

We also saw the charging case in the renders, which looks similar to the Galaxy Buds 2’s case with dual color tones, a rounded square shape, and a USB-C port.

Source: WinFuture

A previous Galaxy Buds FE leak also revealed the earbuds will be priced at $100 in the US, putting it in direct competition with Google’s Pixel Buds A.

However, the Buds FE are expected to feature ANC. So, in contrast, the new Fan Edition earbuds would be the better choice for most.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a launch date for the earbuds. However, a leak has revealed Samsung may be planning to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October.

If so, the rest of the Galaxy Fan Edition devices, Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, will likely be unveiled alongside.

