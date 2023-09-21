Connect with us

Samsung

First look at white Galaxy Buds FE-ready to take on Google?

The Galaxy Buds FE are coming in two colors.
Galaxy buds fe renders in two colorways
Source: WinFuture

We must be getting close to the release of the Galaxy Buds FE because the leaks are coming hard and fast. The latest leak delivers yet another look at the budget ‘buds from various angles in two colors. 

The leak comes courtesy of WinFuture, which showcases the new Fan Edition earbuds.

Although we received a few Galaxy Buds FE renders a week ago, these ones are far better. They’re more detailed, showing different parts, including the ear tips, pogo pins, touch area, wing tips, and more. 

Also, this is our first time seeing the Galaxy Buds FE in white. 

Galaxy buds fe in black and white colorways
Source: WinFuture

Samsung aims at Google with the Galaxy Buds FE

While the leak doesn’t reveal any more details, we already know pretty much everything about the new budget earbuds through previous leaks

Image

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more.

Sign up - It's FREE

The Galaxy Buds FE will feature a 12mm driver, slightly larger than the current Galaxy Buds 2.

Although there’s no mention of the battery, we expect it to be modest. 

We also saw the charging case in the renders, which looks similar to the Galaxy Buds 2’s case with dual color tones, a rounded square shape, and a USB-C port. 

Galaxy buds fe in black and white outside the charging case
Source: WinFuture

A previous Galaxy Buds FE leak also revealed the earbuds will be priced at $100 in the US, putting it in direct competition with Google’s Pixel Buds A.

However, the Buds FE are expected to feature ANC. So, in contrast, the new Fan Edition earbuds would be the better choice for most. 

Unfortunately, we don’t have a launch date for the earbuds. However, a leak has revealed Samsung may be planning to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in October

If so, the rest of the Galaxy Fan Edition devices, Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, will likely be unveiled alongside.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Hot offer: Bose Soundbar for 22% off (rarely discounted)
  3. Save up to $60 on select Samsung headphones at Best Buy
  4. 20% off: GoTrax - Xr PRO Commuting Electric Scooter w/19mi Max Operating Range & 15.5 Max Speed

More in Samsung