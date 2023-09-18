In the last few weeks, we have been getting multiple leaks regarding Samsung’s new Fan Edition products, especially the Galaxy S23 FE and the new Galaxy Buds FE.

A leak revealed the Galaxy S23 FE’s color options via a marketing render just days ago. However, the latest leak is about the Galaxy Buds FE and its likely price tag.

According to leaker Roland Quandt’s post on X, formerly Twitter, Samsung’s new Fan Edition earbuds will be a mid-range audio device with a price tag of $100.

This would put the Galaxy Buds FE in direct competition with Google’s budget earbuds, the Pixel Buds A.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE:

graphite or white

12mm AKG tuned speaker

$99.99 MSRP

September 15, 2023

Galaxy Buds FE will be available in two colorways, featuring a 12mm driver

The Galaxy Buds FE’s possible price isn’t the only thing Quandt offers in his post. He has also provided two additional details, including the color options.

The leaker has claimed the upcoming Galaxy Buds FE will be available in two colorways: White and Graphite.

He has also claimed the Buds FE will feature a 12mm driver, tuned by AKG. If it’s true, the Fan Edition earbuds would get a better driver than the current Galaxy Buds 2, at least on paper.

AKG and Samsung have had a long partnership, so it makes sense that they would collaborate on these earbuds.

While Quandt didn’t provide any more details, we already know everything about the Buds FE’s design thanks to last week’s leaked renders and manual.

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

According to those, the Galaxy Buds FE will get a design similar to the original Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds Plus, featuring wingtips. They have a circular shape with an ovular antenna/touch interface.

The Buds FE’s case will be square-shaped and feature a two-toned design like the current Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung plans to release these alongside the Galaxy S23 FE, which could be as early as this month.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

