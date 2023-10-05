Samsung has launched new entry-level earbuds for $99.99, the Galaxy Buds FE, which will be available to purchase on October 10.

They were announced during the FE event, alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, all designed to give you the best of Samsung at a lower price.

That gives Samsung a proper competitor for the Pixel Buds-A, OnePlus Buds Z2, or other low-cost, high-feature earbuds.

Here’s what’s good.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE comes with fan-favorite features

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $99.99 The Galaxy Buds FE are the first affordable true wireless headphones from Samsung, designed to work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. They can also auto-sync with your Samsung TV, if you have one, for late-night viewing without waking up the house. What We Like: Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient mode

New wingtip design to stay in your ears better

Deep, powerful sound

The Galaxy Buds FE are the first Galaxy Buds to use a different design. The existing models all have a similar jelly-bean shape that is fairly large, often too large for comfort.

But the new Fan Edition earbuds use a flatter design that sits more securely in your ears. To help this, you also get swappable fins to create a secure, comfortable fit.

The biggest plus point of the new Galaxy Buds FE is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce external noise and the Transparency Mode for Ambient Sound.

Source: Samsung

The Buds FE also has Bluetooth 5.2 BLE and three mics for clearer voice calls.

According to Samsung, the Buds FE also have the longest battery life in the current Galaxy Buds series.

The company promises up to eight and a half hours of playback time on the earbuds and up to 30 hours of total playback with the case with ANC disabled.

Meanwhile, with ANC enabled, the numbers go down to six and 21 hours, respectively.

While these will work with any phone with Bluetooth, owners of Galaxy devices will get quick pairing and auto-switching between devices, like how AirPods work with the Apple ecosystem.

In addition, you will also get a notification after leaving your Galaxy Buds FE behind through SmartThingsFind if the Lost Mode is activated.

The Galaxy Buds FE has an IPX2 water resistance rating. So, the builds can only take light sweat, nothing more. It’s the cost of keeping the price low, and the company has also left out wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE price, colors, and availability

Image: KnowTechie

The new Galaxy Buds FE will cost you $99.99 and is available in two colorways: Graphite and White.

You will be able to purchase the new FE earbuds from select carriers from October 5 and from Samsung’s official website and major retailers like Amazon from October 10 onwards.

