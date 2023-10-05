Samsung
New affordable Galaxy Buds FE launched for $100 with ANC
The Galaxy Buds FE are the first affordable entry into Samsung’s TWS range.
Samsung has launched new entry-level earbuds for $99.99, the Galaxy Buds FE, which will be available to purchase on October 10.
They were announced during the FE event, alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, all designed to give you the best of Samsung at a lower price.
That gives Samsung a proper competitor for the Pixel Buds-A, OnePlus Buds Z2, or other low-cost, high-feature earbuds.
Here’s what’s good.
Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2
Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE comes with fan-favorite features
The Galaxy Buds FE are the first affordable true wireless headphones from Samsung, designed to work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. They can also auto-sync with your Samsung TV, if you have one, for late-night viewing without waking up the house.
- Active Noise Cancellation with Ambient mode
- New wingtip design to stay in your ears better
- Deep, powerful sound
- Pair fast with Galaxy devices and use Auto Switch to the device you're using
The Galaxy Buds FE are the first Galaxy Buds to use a different design. The existing models all have a similar jelly-bean shape that is fairly large, often too large for comfort.
But the new Fan Edition earbuds use a flatter design that sits more securely in your ears. To help this, you also get swappable fins to create a secure, comfortable fit.
The biggest plus point of the new Galaxy Buds FE is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to reduce external noise and the Transparency Mode for Ambient Sound.
The Buds FE also has Bluetooth 5.2 BLE and three mics for clearer voice calls.
Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!
Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.
According to Samsung, the Buds FE also have the longest battery life in the current Galaxy Buds series.
The company promises up to eight and a half hours of playback time on the earbuds and up to 30 hours of total playback with the case with ANC disabled.
Meanwhile, with ANC enabled, the numbers go down to six and 21 hours, respectively.
While these will work with any phone with Bluetooth, owners of Galaxy devices will get quick pairing and auto-switching between devices, like how AirPods work with the Apple ecosystem.
In addition, you will also get a notification after leaving your Galaxy Buds FE behind through SmartThingsFind if the Lost Mode is activated.
The Galaxy Buds FE has an IPX2 water resistance rating. So, the builds can only take light sweat, nothing more. It’s the cost of keeping the price low, and the company has also left out wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE price, colors, and availability
The new Galaxy Buds FE will cost you $99.99 and is available in two colorways: Graphite and White.
You will be able to purchase the new FE earbuds from select carriers from October 5 and from Samsung’s official website and major retailers like Amazon from October 10 onwards.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Pre-order the all-new Pixel 8 and get Pixel Buds Pro free
- How much is the Google Pixel 8?
- Nintendo kills Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online functionality
- Google introduces new generative AI Magic Editor to Google Photos
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks