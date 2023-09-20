SOUNDBOKS unveils new Bluetooth speaker, SOUNDBOKS 4

One of four favorite Bluetooth speaker companies, SOUNDBOKS, pulled the curtains off their latest brainchild – the SOUNDBOKS 4.

If you recall, we have discussed the audio company and reviewed earlier iterations of the SOUNDBOKS speaker. So far, there has not been a speaker from the company that we have disliked.

So, what does the SOUNDBOKS 4 have to offer? This bad boy is all about outdoing the competition with killer sound quality at any volume and an industry-leading battery that just won’t quit.

All this goodness is packed into a tough, customizable body, flaunting the brand’s signature easy-to-use Scandinavian design.

“SOUNDBOKS was created to amplify every party, and the SOUNDBOKS 4 is our best effort yet,” said Jesper Theil Thomsen in a press release, SOUNDBOKS co-founder and CEO.

SOUNDBOKS 4 Bluetooth Performance Speaker` The SOUNDBOKS 4 is a high-performance Bluetooth party speaker offering exceptional sound quality, advanced battery technology, and a robust, customizable design. Its Scandinavian aesthetics blend seamlessly with its innovative features, making it a standout in the portable audio market.

Sound Quality: A Symphony of Tech

The SOUNDBOKS 4 doesn’t just play music – it brings it to life. Thanks to cutting-edge components and advanced acoustic engineering, this beast boasts three potent amplifiers driving custom-built speakers.

The result? Robust sound with crystal-clear clarity and fidelity, no matter how loud you crank it up.

And it’s not just about volume. The expertly tuned audio profiles ensure a well-balanced sonic experience, from earth-shaking bass to electrifying highs. Every beat, every melody is rendered with stunning precision.

Battery Life: The Party Never Stops

The SOUNDBOKS 4 also flexes some serious battery muscle, offering up to 40 hours of non-stop tunes on a single charge.

And with SOUNDBOKS’ swappable battery setup, you’ll never have to worry about the music dying mid-party. Whether it’s an all-night rave, a weekend camping trip, or an outdoor bash, the SOUNDBOKS 4 has got your back.

Image: SOUNDBOKS

Built Tough: Ready for Anything

Designed to withstand everything from wild outdoor festivals to rowdy house parties, the SOUNDBOKS 4 is one tough cookie.

It sports a lightweight yet sturdy poplar cabinet, IP65 splash-proof electronics, and shock-absorbing silicon ball corners. The dent-proof, powder-coated steel grill can be swapped out in seconds for easy customization.

More Speakers, More Fun

For an even more immersive sound experience, the SOUNDBOKS 4 can wirelessly pair with up to four other speakers at ultra-low latency. Just push a button, and you’re good to go!

The free SOUNDBOKS App offers more customization options and hands-free control.

Features include wireless speaker control, built-in sound profiles, customizable EQ settings, instant pairing, Pro Panel control for instruments, and seamless performance upgrades.

The SOUNDBOKS 4 Bluetooth party speaker, priced at $999, is now up for grabs on the SOUNDBOKS website and select retail partners.

Extended Battery Life: Offering up to 40 hours of non-stop music on a single charge, the SOUNDBOKS 4 ensures your party keeps going without the worry of running out of power.

Durable and Customizable: With its durable build and easily removable grill for customization, the SOUNDBOKS 4 is designed to withstand the rigors of any event while allowing you to express your style.

Wireless Pairing: The ability to wirelessly pair with up to four other speakers at ultra-low latency enhances the sound experience, making the SOUNDBOKS 4 a valuable addition to any social gathering.

