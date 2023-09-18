Sonos Move 2: sonic leap forward or just another portable speaker?

It’s 2023, and we are spoiled with an abundance of portable speakers, so it takes something truly unique to stand out. Enter the $449 Sonos Move 2.

This second-generation speaker from Sonos promises to deliver superior sound quality, longer battery life, and a host of other features. But does it live up to the hype? Let’s dive into the world of the Sonos Move 2 and find out.

The Sonos Move 2, as The Verge points out, is a slam-dunk sequel to its predecessor, the Sonos Move.

It comes with significant improvements in sound quality and battery life, all while maintaining the same portability that made the original Sonos Move, a fan favorite.

This speaker is a testament to Sonos’ commitment to innovation, marrying the convenience of portability with high-quality audio performance.

It’s designed for those who want to enjoy their music anywhere, anytime, without compromising on sound quality. Here’s what’s new and improved.

Sonos Move 2 The Sonos Move 2 is a versatile, portable speaker offering improved stereo sound and extended battery life. Its robust design suits both indoor and outdoor use, while the integration with Sonos app and voice control features add convenience.

Sound Quality: A noteworthy improvement

Source: KnowTechie

One of the most significant upgrades in the Sonos Move 2 is its sound quality. The speaker now delivers stereo sound, thanks to its two angled tweeters, giving it a wider soundstage and a more immersive listening experience.

As Digital Trends points out, the new sound signature takes the Move from being a great Sonos speaker for the outdoors to being a great Sonos speaker, period.

However, while the sound quality is impressive, it’s worth noting that the stereo effect might not be as pronounced unless you’re sitting directly in front of the speaker.

This is due to the close proximity of the two tweeters, which limits the amount of left-right separation they can produce.

Battery Life: Power That Lasts

Source: Sonos

Another major selling point of the Sonos Move 2 is its improved battery life. The speaker now boasts up to 24 hours of continuous playback, more than doubling the battery life of its predecessor.

This is a significant upgrade for those who plan to use their speaker for extended periods, whether at home or on the go.

As Engadget notes, the vastly improved battery life means the Move 2 should fare better in comparison with other portable speakers in its price range.

It’s clear that Sonos has listened to user feedback and made the necessary improvements to enhance the user experience.

Sonos Move 2 Features

Source: Sonos

According to Popular Science, the Sonos Move 2 brings some of the new audio standards into a device you could take anywhere. It takes everything everyone liked about the Era 100 and crams it into a portable speaker.

This makes the Move 2 stand out even in an increasingly competitive world of high-fidelity wireless speakers.

The Move 2’s release comes at an interesting time in the portable smart connected speaker world.

The competition like JBL and Bang & Olufsen recently released their premium lineups.

With the Move 2, Sonos keeps pace and even exceeds much of its competition by offering a speaker with an inviting design, great sound, continued advancements in sustainability, and tight integration with the company’s ecosystem of speakers.

PCMag also highlights the Move 2’s dual tweeters, which give it the advantage of stereo sound, and it lasts more than twice as long as the original on battery.

This smart speaker benefits from hands-free Alexa and Sonos Voice Control, as well as the intuitive Sonos app, which smoothly handles everything from multiroom setup to music streaming.

The Sonos Move 2: A Worthwhile Investment?

Source: Sonos

Despite its impressive features, the Sonos Move 2 comes with a hefty price tag, making it one of the more expensive portable speakers on the market.

However, considering the significant upgrades in sound quality and battery life, it could be a worthwhile investment for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts.

The Sonos Move 2 may not be the ideal portable speaker for everyone, given its size and price. However, for those looking for a speaker that can deliver high-quality sound both indoors and outdoors, this could be a solid choice.

The Sonos Move 2 represents a significant step forward in the world of portable speakers

With its improved sound quality, longer battery life, and the same portability that made the original Sonos Move popular, it’s a compelling option for those in the market for a high-quality portable speaker.

However, its high price tag of $449 may be a deterrent for some.

Sonos has once again shown its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in audio technology.

The Sonos Move 2 is more than just another portable speaker; it’s a testament to Sonos’ vision of delivering superior sound quality anywhere, anytime.

Whether this vision resonates with consumers will ultimately determine the success of the Sonos Move 2 in the competitive portable speaker market.

In the end, the Sonos Move 2 is not just about the music. It’s about the experience of enjoying your favorite tunes wherever you are and doing so with a speaker that doesn’t compromise on quality or performance.

That’s what Sonos brings to the table, and that’s why the Sonos Move 2 is more than just another speaker – it’s a statement of intent from a company that continues to push the boundaries of audio technology.

