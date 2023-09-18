It wasn’t long ago a listing revealed real-life images of Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE. Now, we have new marketing renders of the upcoming smartphone that have appeared online, courtesy of MSPoweuser.

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a series of Fan Edition devices, consisting of a mid-range smartphone, tablets, and a pair of budget earbuds.

And now, we have what looks like a marketing render of the smartphone, revealing all four colorways: Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

Galaxy S23 FE rumored specs

Source: MSPoweuser

The render looks official, but as with most leaks, take this with a grain of salt, as the outlet doesn’t list who its source is.

The marketing render also didn’t reveal any new details, but it does confirm that earlier leaks were accurate. The previous leaks have revealed more than enough information, including most of the spec sheet.

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Snapdragon for the U.S. market, Exynos everywhere else.

The device is expected to feature a triple camera array with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto.

In addition, there will be a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The Bluetooth SIG listing also revealed there would likely be a dual-SIM variant at launch, which is rumored to occur in Q3 or Q4 of 2023.

