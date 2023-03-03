Gravastar’s new speaker lamp is a sci-fi lover’s dream

Gravastar lives outside the box with its speaker designs, and the company’s latest products don’t stray from that mold.

The new Gravastar Supernova is a sci-fi-inspired Bluetooth speaker unlike any speaker you’ve seen before. And it’s not just a speaker; it’s also a lamp.

The company’s currently running a pre-order promotion before the speaker’s launch. Preorders placed before April 9 will get a free Alpha65 fast charger with their purchase. But more on that in a bit.

The Supernova is a unique Bluetooth speaker that stands apart from any competition. It has alien claw-like feet and a glossy metallic build that resembles some sort of alien spacecraft.

On the top of the speaker is an ambient light with three different lighting modes. There’s dynamic lighting, single-color lighting with eight different options, and Camping light mode to imitate the flickering of a campfire.

The speaker itself provides 25W of sound for an impressive volume in a small package. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connection, or you can go wired with an AUX cable.

Each battery charge gives you up to seven hours of playback. Plus, there’s a plastic handle on the top for carrying, making it a great option for camping or hiking trips.

The Alpha65 fast charger looks like a robotic companion

Image: Gravastar

In addition to the new Supernova speaker, Gravastar is launching the Alpha65 GaN fast charger. This charger lets you charge up to three different devices at one time at incredible speeds.

And you know Gravastar couldn’t go basic with its charger, either. The Alpha65 resembles a sort of robotic companion, like something you’d find in the Borderlands video game series.

It offers 65 watts of charging via two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Keep your devices charged up in style with the Alpha65.

Gravastar is one of the more unique speaker and gadget companies out there, and it continues to impress with new products.

The new Supernova is one of the coolest designs I’ve ever seen in a portable Bluetooth speaker. The light on top is a nice touch for the incredible sci-fi design of the speaker itself.

And with the Alpha65 charger, you won’t need any of those boring charging blocks anymore.

Remember, Gravastar’s promotion gets you a charger for free. If you buy the Supernova between now and April 9, they will throw in an Alpha65 charger for no extra cost.

Editors' Recommendations:

