These Monoprice speakers make my work day so much better

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

I listen to a lot of music during my work day. Headphones are great, but wearing them for hours on end at my desk can get annoying. Thankfully, solid desktop speakers are more affordable than ever.

I’ve been using a set of Monoprice DT-3BT desktop speakers for about six months and have been extremely impressed with this $100 pair of speakers.

While they aren’t the cheapest option on the market, they are a big step up from the Google Home Mini I was previously using to blare Carly Rae Jepsen and Slaughter to Prevail.

Image: KnowTechie

The best part? These speakers have multiple connectivity options. You have your standard 3.5mm jack, of course.

You also get Bluetooth capability and a 3.5mm jack on the front to quickly switch to your headphones. There are also options to hook the speakers up to things like your TV and Blu-ray players.

But what about the hardware? What are these speakers packing inside their sleek, black casing? Well, I’ll let Monoprice break that down:

“The high output 3.5″ polypropylene woofers and 3/4″ silk dome tweeters are each driven by a dedicated amplifier, with a total of 40 watts of Class AB amplifications. The rounded and ported MDF cabinets have been custom tuned for superior near field frequency response and sonic performance“

I definitely know what some of those words mean. But regardless, just know that having separate tweeters and woofers keeps different sound frequencies clean and clear.

Overall, if you are in the market for desktop speakers that don’t break the bank but can cleanly blast music and Minecraft speedrunning videos, then buddy, these Monoprice speakers should fit your needs.

Monoprice DT-3BT Desktop Speaker $99.99 Monoprice's latest desktop speaker line isn't going to change your life, but it might make your boring work days just a bit better. Amazon Target KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.