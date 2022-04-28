Soundboks Go is a $699 portable speaker that packs a punch

Soundboks makes big Bluetooth speakers with big speaker sound. The existing model wasn’t exactly easily portable, but now with the $699 Soundboks Go, you can take that big sound anywhere, and for a whole lot cheaper.

The third-generation Soundboks is a beast. It weighs 35lbs, has a backpack accessory, and it can connect to up to four Soundboks using the SKAA wireless protocol. But good luck finding four other people who own a $999 speaker.

The Soundboks Go does have the same TeamUp functionality as its bigger counterpart. The speaker measures out to 18 x 12 x 10 inches and weighs close to 20lbs. That’s about half the size of the Soundboks Gen 3.

The Soundboks Go features one 10-inch woofer and a 1-inch silk dome tweeter to provide a 40Hz – 20kHz range. You can connect to it via Bluetooth, or a 3.5mm AUX input.

The battery boasts a 40-hour range at medium volume and ten hours at full volume. Recharging the speakers takes about 3.5-hours, or you can swap in another battery module if you own one.

The Go is rated IP65 for dust and water. You also get a whole bunch of sound customization options via the app. Those include custom EQ and preset sound profiles.

The Soundboks Go is available now, from $699 or $749 if you want the carrying strap.

