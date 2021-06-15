This new smart speaker from IKEA and Sonos doubles as a picture frame

The latest collaboration between Ikea and Sonos has just been officially announced, with a picture frame that hides a smart speaker behind it. The latest in the Symfonisk line costs $199, will be available from July 15, and looks like a canvas so it will blend in with the other things on your walls.

While it’s described as a “picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker,” it’s not user-customizable if you want to add your own artwork. Instead, you’ll be able to buy new faceplates to customize the speaker for $19.99 each, from a range designed by artist Jennifer Idrizi.

Maybe Ikea could add custom-printed faceplates at a later date, or an enterprising third-party could offer print-to-order options.

Image: IKEA

The power cable can be routed out of the back in several places, depending on where the socket you’re stretching to is situated, and it bundles up inside the frame when not in use. You can also stand it on the floor, with some feet that are included in the package.

The Sonos-created speakers are designed for room-filling sound, with a custom waveguide that directs audio to every part of your space. Two speakers can be paired together for stereo sound, and you can daisy-chain them so only one cord needs to be run down to an outlet. The Sonos app will be used for controlling the speakers, or they have physical controls on the left side behind the frame.

Digital Trends was told by Sonos that the picture frame can be used as surround speakers with the Sonos Arc, Playbar, Beam, or Playbase soundbars. They can’t be stereo paired with any other Symfonisk or Sono speakers, however. Still, they’re likely to be popular, especially with the current trend for minimalist interior design.

