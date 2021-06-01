Xiaomi made a charger that charges smartphones to 100% in just 8 minutes

Battery anxiety is a huge problem for mobile devices, with everything from smartphones to laptops usually needing a battery charge at least once throughout the workday. Xiaomi wants to make your charge time even shorter with a new HyperCharge charger that can charge your smartphone back up in minutes, breaking the global records yet again.

Where did Xiaomi decide to debut these new wireless and wired chargers? Twitter, of course, which seems to be the social site of choice for tech reveals. The video showing them off used a custom Mi 11 Pro handset, with a 4,000mAh battery.

The 200W wired charger filled up the battery in eight minutes! That’s less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee, and would completely remove battery anxiety. You’ll still have to carry a hefty power brick around, but those are getting smaller all the time. Xiaomi also showed a 10% battery charge in 44 seconds, and another 50% phone in under three minutes.

Then it was time for the new 120W wireless charger, which charged the same handset to 100% in 15 minutes. That’s insane, considering that the 10W wireless charging on recent iPhones takes forever to fill up the battery, in my experience. Xiaomi’s new wireless charging can give 10% of charge in one minute, or 50% in seven. With lithium batteries being more efficient around the 40-60% charge mark, that could mean your battery’s health gets a boost as well.

Now, this hasn’t been independently verified yet, so maybe keep these numbers as a guide for now. Still, it’s exciting to think that smartphones will charge so quickly, at least if you buy a Xiaomi. It’s unclear when the tech will make its way into a Xiaomi phone that you can actually purchase.

