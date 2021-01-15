You can now add Xiaomi to the list of Chinese companies Donald Trump has banned

With one foot out the door and a second impeachment under his belt, Donald Trump is still going after Chinese companies. This time, smartphone maker Xiaomi.

Announced this week, Xiaomi has been designated a “Communist Chinese military company.” An additional eight Chinese companies have been given the same designation, but Xiaomi is definitely the most relevant one.

This is different from the Huawei ban, which forbids US companies from working with it.

So, what does this designation mean? Basically, as CNET puts it, it means that the company is “blacklisted from receiving investments from US citizens or organizations.”

Xiaomi also tells CNET that it complies with all US laws, stating, “The Company reiterates that it provides products and services for civillian and commercial use,” a Xiaomi spokesperson said. “The Company confirms that it is not owned, controlled or afilliated with the Chinese military, and is not a ‘Communist Chinese Military Company.”

This is just the latest batch of bans from the Trump administration, just last week, they banned an additional eight companies, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and more.

Have any thoughts on this? Surprised by the new bans that include Xiaomi? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: