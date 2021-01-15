Apple might get rid of the infamous TouchBar on the next MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro recently got a huge upgrade thanks to the use of the M1-Chip inside, but now, new reports suggest that Apple isn’t done upgrading them.

This information comes from infamous Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo and reported on by 9to5Mac. Another report from Bloombergseems to be inline with Kuo’s information.

Kuo’s report looks at a couple of different things, but one of the most surprising is that he claims Apple will be removing the OLED Touch Bar and replacing it with physical keys. Users have always been torn on the Touch Bar and the return of actual function keys might be Apple finally admitting that the Touch Bar might have been a bit gimmicky.

In addition to a return to traditional keys, the new MacBook Pro models might also bring back the MagSafe magnetic charging port. While there has been no other mention of MagSafe tech in the new Macbook Pros, it does make you wonder if Apple will implement MagSafe anywhere else on the laptop, as you see on the iPhone 12.

Finally, Kuo says that the new MacBook Pro models will come in 14 and 16-inch sizing and will only be available with the M1-chip. That means there will not be an Intel option on the new models.

As for a release date, Kuo leaves it at Q3 of 2021, with no specific date available.

What do you think? Would you prefer the MacBook Pro to ditch the TouchBar? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

