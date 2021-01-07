Donald Trump has signed a new executive order banning more Chinese apps

With less than two weeks left from his presidential term, Donald Trump seems determined as ever to continue his disputes with China. On Tuesday, Precedent Trump signed an administrative order that bans businesses with eight Chinese apps.

The executive order also lists the reasons that lead to the ban of the selected Chinese apps. The primary reason behind this ban is the Chinese government’s ability to access personal data on electronic devices such as computers, tablets, and laptops. According to the document, both the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) can collect massive user information. That includes both private and identifiable information, as said in the executive order.

Thanks to all that, the Chinese government can harvest data of contractors and federal employees. Plus, based on the collected data, the Chinese authorities can create personal dossiers and track their movements.

The list of apps affected by the latest executive order includes:

CamScanner

Alipay

QQ Wallet

Tencent QQ

SHAREit

WeChat Pay

VMate

WPS Office

According to the executive order, the actions mentioned in it will be implemented 45 days after its release. That means by that time, Joe Biden will replace Donald Trump. The inauguration will take place on January 20th.

However, regardless of the 45 days between the issuing of the order and its implementation, the US Commerce Department is determined to take action before January 20th. US officials confirmed that with Reutersand said that they were aiming to identify prohibited transactions during that period.

Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, even issued a statement in which he reinforced President Trump’s commitment to protecting the privacy and security of Americans from threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

At the same time, it remains a mystery whether the newly elected president will implement this order or revoke it. So far, both Joe Biden and his staff members seem undetermined on what they will do once in office.

The Chinese Embassy, Camscanner, Tencent, and Alibaba, refused to comment on the new executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

