New Sonos Sub Mini fits anywhere and doesn’t break the bank

Sonos is adding to its wireless home entertainment lineup with a brand new Sub Mini. The Sub Mini is a wireless subwoofer you can pair with other wireless Sonos products.

While the Sub Mini isn’t the first wireless subwoofer offered by the company, it is much more affordable than the alternative. The original Sonos Sub is much larger and costs $749. The Sub Mini is just $429.

Of course, you do give up some of the power and volume of the original Sub with the smaller Sub Mini.

The Sub Mini weighs around 14 pounds and stands at 12 inches tall. That’s compared to 36 pounds for the Sonos Sub in a much larger package.

Sonos designed the Sub Mini to be a good option for small to medium-sized rooms. It features dual 6-inch woofers capable of “dynamic low” sounds as low as 25Hz.

It won’t fill up large spaces as the original Sonos Sub will, but it’s a good, more affordable alternative if you’re not trying to fill a large room.

You can pair the Sub Mini with any of Sonos’ wireless speakers or soundbars, like the Beam or the Ray. However, the original Sub is still best to pair with more premium speaker setups for optimal sound.

The Sonos Sub Mini offers a dedicated 5GHz wireless connection to connect with any other Sonos speakers to keep what you’re watching and hearing in sync at all times.

Again, the original Sub is still the more premium option for the audiophiles of the world. But the Sub Mini offers a much more affordable alternative for those looking to boost their home theater or stereo system with a little extra bass.

The Sonos Sub Mini is available for preorder now on the Sonos website. Orders will start shipping out in early October.

