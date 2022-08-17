Logitech Chorus adds open-back speakers to the Quest 2

Logitech has a new accessory for all of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset users. Called Chorus, it’s a $100 pair of open-backed speakers that slide onto the Quest 2’s arms.

That means you don’t have to worry if your headphones are going to hit the arms. You also won’t worry about not hearing your surroundings when using IEMs.

What you will need to worry about is everyone around you being able to hear your VR adventures. That could be potentially embarrassing, depending on your content decisions.

Image: Logitech

Logitech says that the drivers in the open-backed speakers are custom-tuned. That could offer warmer, more life-like sound quality, if true. They’re also less disorientating, as you’ll still be able to hear your surroundings.

You can also flip the Chorus speakers up, which mutes the sound. Flipping them back down resumes audio playback.

The Chorus plugs into the USB-C port on the Meta Quest 2. It has a USB-C pass-through, but only for charging. You won’t be able to use the Meta Link Cable to play PC games while tethered, so you’re stuck with Wi-Fi gaming.

Users of the stock strap or both Meta Elite strap options can use Chorus, according to Logitech’s FAQ. It’ll only work with the Quest 2, so OG Quest owners are out of luck.

Pre-orders for the $99.99 Logitech Chorus are open on Logitech’s website. Best Buy also has pre-orders open. Neither site mentions the release date, however.

We’ve reached out to Logitech to confirm and will update accordingly when we hear back.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.